The Police Command in Rivers has reaffirmed restrictions on tricycle movement from 10:00 p.m. following rising cases of “one chance” crime across the state.

“One chance” is slang for crime syndicates who pose as commercial vehicle or tricycle operators to lure and rob unsuspecting passengers.

Blessing Agabe, the police spokesperson in Rivers, told journalists in Port Harcourt on Sunday that the police was committed to combating the menace.

Ms Agabe, an assistant superintendent of police, said the directive, issued by the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Olugbenga Adepoju, aligns with efforts to tackle “one-chance” abductions, robberies, and other violent crimes.

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“Residents are reminded that the existing restrictions on the movement of tricycles from 10:00 p.m. remains fully in force across the state.

“Operators and owners of tricycles are expected to comply strictly with the restriction, while violators will face arrest and prosecution,” she said.

Ms Agabe further announced additional security measures scheduled to take effect from 18 May.

According to her, commercial tricycles will no longer be allowed to be fitted with tinted glass or any covering capable of concealing the identity of passengers.

“Any commercial tricycle found violating this directive will be impounded, while the operator will be arrested and prosecuted,” she said.

She added that the covering or concealment of vehicle number plates, as well as the use of unregistered vehicles, had been prohibited.

“Vehicle owners are urged to regularise their documentation, as offenders will be arrested without hesitation,” she added.

The police spokesperson further called for stronger collaboration between community stakeholders, local security outfits, and divisional police officers to enhance intelligence gathering and improve public safety.

Ms Agabe advised residents to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to avoid falling victim to “one-chance” criminals.

She urged the public to avoid boarding vehicles from isolated or poorly lit areas, especially at night, and to be cautious of suspicious or aggressive occupants.

“Commuters are also expected to avoid vehicles with tinted or covered interiors, share travel details with trusted persons, and refrain from displaying valuables while on transit.

“Passengers should also ensure that vehicles can be exited easily and avoid sitting between unknown occupants,” she added.

Mr Agabe urged residents to document vehicle details before boarding and report suspicious movements to the nearest police station.

She reiterated the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property and urged residents to cooperate with security agencies.

(NAN)