The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seriake Dickson, has called on “dissatisfied” members of other political parties to join the party.

Mr Dickson, who represents Bayelsa West Senatorial District, made the call while speaking with reporters after the party’s inaugural National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

While describing the NDC as a platform built on clarity, inclusiveness and purpose, he said that individuals who felt “stranded” within their current political affiliations should consider aligning with the party.

According to the former governor of Bayelsa, the NDC offers a fresh direction for those who believe their existing parties have lost focus or failed to meet expectations.

“To those who feel dissatisfied, sidelined, or constrained in their current parties, this is an opportunity to be part of something new and inclusive.

“For those uncertain about leadership or direction, we offer clarity, stability and purpose. This is your party,” he said.

Mr Dickson further stated that the NDC had a well-defined vision for governance and national development.

He assured prospective members that there was no ambiguity about the party’s mission and commitment to the Nigerian people.

‘We are an ideological party’

Responding to concerns that welcoming dissatisfied politicians from other parties could lead to internal tensions, the NDC leader dismissed the notion, maintaining that the party’s ideological foundation and structured framework would prevent such challenges.

“We are an ideological party. While everyone is welcome, we have clear principles and structures in place to manage our growth and maintain our values,” he said.

He further said that the party had ratified affirmative action for women, which he described as a very important resolution.

“All chairmen and leaders have been mandated to return home and harmonise their structures to ensure meaningful involvement and participation of women.

“We have also directed them to make provisions for the inclusion of Nigerian youths,” the former governor said.

Earlier, Mr Dickson had called on party members to intensify grassroots mobilisation.

He also called on them to fully utilise the party’s electronic registration platform as part of efforts to strengthen its base ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Mr Dickson said that while every political party aimed to win elections, success would depend on strategic decisions and commitment at all levels.

He urged members to take responsibility for delivering victory in their respective constituencies.

The NDC national leader emphasised that electoral success was not built on financial inducement but on genuine engagement with voters at the polling unit, ward and community levels.

He noted that adjustments to the electoral timetable under the Electoral Act had increased pressure on political parties.

He, however, maintained that there was still enough time to build momentum if members remained focused and committed.

He directed state chairmen to intensify mobilisation efforts, mandating each ward to register between 300 and 500 verifiable members.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the NDC, Moses Cleopas, reaffirmed his dedication to the party’s founding principles.

Mr Cleopas pledged transparent, accountable leadership as the party consolidates its national structures.

He described his emergence as chairman as both a reflection of the collective will of members and an act of divine favour.

“Achievements are driven by purpose,” he said. “Leadership is a responsibility to serve a greater good.”

(NAN)