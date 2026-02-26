The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) defending champions, Remo Stars, have confirmed the appointment of Usman Abd’Allah as the club’s new Technical Adviser, with the decision taking immediate effect.

In a statement released on Thursday on social media and the club’s website, the club described the appointment as a strategic move aligned with its long-term ambitions, noting that it is “expected to mark a significant step in the club’s vision to elevate its performance.”

Remo Stars highlighted Abd’Allah’s strong technical and academic profile, stating that he “brings a wealth of experience, having earned his UEFA Pro Licence Certification,” alongside advanced degrees in football coaching and team management from Le CREPS de Montpellier in France. The statement added that he also holds the National Coaching Accreditation Programme (NCAP) Level 1 certificate from Singapore, as well as the prestigious LaLiga Coaching Certificate.

The club further underlined Abd’Allah’s broad coaching journey, pointing out that he is “a seasoned coach who has managed football clubs across Asia and France,” while also boasting deep roots in Nigerian football.

In Nigeria, Abd’Allah previously worked as an assistant coach with the Super Eagles under the technical crew led by Jose Peseiro. At club level, he served as Technical Adviser of Enyimba FC, guiding the club to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup, where they narrowly lost to Morocco’s Raja Casablanca. He also led Enyimba to the Nigeria Premier League title in the 2018/2019 season.

His domestic résumé further includes a stint at Kano Pillars FC, where he worked as assistant coach and youth team overseer.

According to the statement, Remo Stars believe Abd’Allah “combines international exposure with deep knowledge of Nigerian football, making him well-positioned to lead the Sky Blue Stars.”

The club concluded by expressing optimism about the road ahead, noting that it “looks forward to exciting moments under Abd’Allah’s leadership” as Remo Stars continue their push for sustained success on the domestic scene.