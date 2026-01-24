The Lagos State Government says the autopsy and toxicology reports on the controversial death of nine-month-old twins in Ojo Local Government Area will be ready within the next two weeks.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Ibrahim Mustafa, disclosed this on Friday while providing an update on the ongoing investigation, according to Punch newspaper.

Mr Mustafa said that although the post-mortem examination had been completed, the final report could not be released until the toxicology analysis was concluded.

“The autopsy has been done, but we are still expecting the toxicology results. The two reports must come together before any conclusion can be drawn,” he said.

He explained that authorities had been informed earlier that the entire forensic process would take about three weeks, adding that one week had already elapsed.

“They told us three weeks. One week is gone already, so we are expecting the report in two weeks,” he added.

The death of the twins drew public attention in December 2025 after their father, Promise Samuel, following their father’s allegations that they died a day after receiving routine immunisation at a primary healthcare centre in the Ajangbadi area of Ojo.

Following the incident, the Lagos State Government announced that it had commenced investigations, including a post-mortem examination, and promised to make the findings public once concluded.

Mr Mustafa had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES that investigations began immediately after the matter was reported, even before it gained widespread attention on social media.

He said there was, at the time, no evidence linking the deaths directly to the vaccines administered, noting that routine immunisation is carried out daily across the state.

However, he said a toxicology test was ordered alongside the autopsy to address allegations raised by the children’s father and to determine the actual cause of death.

Providing an update on Friday, the permanent secretary said the toxicology analysis is being conducted outside Nigeria due to the absence of local facilities capable of handling such tests.

“The sample was flown abroad. The state government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the right thing is done,” he said.

Mr Mustafa also said the state government has remained in contact with the parents of the deceased children, amid public concerns that the case could be swept under the carpet.

He said officials, including the local government chairman, are in communication with both the father and the mother.

“The state government is fully committed to the investigation. The outcome of the autopsy and toxicology will clarify everything,” he said.

The incident sparked widespread reactions online, with many Nigerians raising concerns about vaccine safety and calling for transparency in the handling of routine immunisation programmes.

The Lagos State Government has maintained that the ongoing forensic process is aimed at ensuring a credible, independent and conclusive outcome.