A section of the International Conference Centre (ICC) under construction in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, caved in on Saturday, sparking public concern over safety and construction standards on one of the state’s flagship tourism projects.

The structure is a part of the wider Ibom Tropicana development, where construction work has intensified in recent months following the re-award of the contract by Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom.

No life was lost in the incident.

Official silence, site visit blocked

When contacted on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Finance, Emem Bob, who also supervises the Ministry of Special Duties overseeing the project, said he would brief our reporter after consulting the project manager.

He, however, did not respond to follow-up calls the next day.

On Wednesday afternoon, journalists who visited the project site were denied entry by security personnel stationed at the gate.

The project manager did not come out to address the media but sent a man who identified himself as Patrick Etti, the assistant yard manager.

“This is a state government project, we don’t allow the press to carry out any information without the consent of the ministry,” Mr Etti said.

He disputed reports describing the incident as a structural collapse.

“That was not a ‘collapse’ but a formwork failure… It is like using bamboo during casting, and one of them breaks. That was what happened, not a structural problem. Nobody died,” he said, adding that work was ongoing at the site.

Opposition reacts

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom said it was relieved that no life was lost but described the incident as troubling.

The party alleged that the project was being executed in haste to meet a commissioning deadline and raised concerns about procurement practices and funding.

“We are happy and grateful to God, first as humans and then as a Party, that no life was lost from the recent collapse of a section of the International Conference Centre, Uyo,” the party spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Ewa Okpo, said.

The party further alleged that underfunding of contractors could force compromises in quality, warning that public safety must take precedence.

“It is better to save Akwa Ibom lives than to save Akwa Ibom money,” the statement added.

Background

The conference centre and adjoining hotel are part of the Ibom Tropicana project, which was initially awarded during the administration of former Governor Godswill Akpabio, now Senate President. The projects include a 5,000-capacity international convention centre, a 200-room Ibom Hotel, ARISE Shopping City and an amusement park.

The project was abandoned for several years before Governor Eno re-awarded the contract for its completion last year.

While the state government maintains that construction is progressing, Saturday’s incident has renewed attention on safety, oversight and transparency in public infrastructure delivery.