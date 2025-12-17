Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State on Tuesday presented a ₦939.85 billion 2026 Appropriation Bill, tagged the Budget of Hope and Growth, to the Edo House of Assembly.

The proposal outlines an ambitious fiscal roadmap aimed at consolidating first-year gains and restoring public confidence in governance across the state.

Presenting the budget, Mr Okpebholo said it builds on the 2025 foundation, while expanding government programmes to “directly impact the lives of Edo people”.

According to him, priority sectors include security, infrastructure, agriculture, education, job creation and healthcare, which he described as critical to sustainable development.

He said his administration remains focused on delivering “development that the people can see and feel” in all communities.

The proposal allocates a total expenditure of ₦939.85 billion, comprising ₦637 billion for capital projects and ₦302 billion for recurrent expenditures.

Mr Okpebholo said the strong capital tilt reflects his resolve to fast-track development through investments in roads, schools, hospitals, housing and water supply.

Funding is projected from ₦160 billion Internally Generated Revenue, ₦480 billion FAAC inflows, ₦153 billion capital receipts and grants, and ₦146 billion from PPPs.

The governor assured residents that the government would not impose unnecessary burdens, pledging to strengthen revenue systems and block financial leakages.

The economic sector received the largest share, with ₦614.2 billion earmarked for agriculture, roads, transport, urban development and energy projects.

He listed priorities as road construction, two flyovers, drainage works, urban renewal, farm estates expansion and irrigation facilities.

The social sector was allocated ₦148.9 billion for education, healthcare, youth development, women affairs and social welfare programmes.

Plans include school renovations, teacher recruitment and training, healthcare expansion, and investments in youth skills, sports and entrepreneurship.

For governance, ₦157.7 billion was allocated to civil service reforms, digital tools, improved revenue systems, MDAs support and e-governance rollout.

The justice sector received ₦19 billion to strengthen courts, improve justice delivery and support legal reforms and access-to-justice programmes.

Regional development focuses on community roads, rural electrification, water and sanitation projects, grassroots empowerment and security outposts.

Mr Okpebholo said the budget is anchored on his SHINE Agenda, an acronym for Security, Health, Infrastructure, Natural Resources and Education.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for the reforms that have boosted state revenues and commended the assembly for its cooperation and continued support.

The governor formally laid the 2026 appropriation bill before the House for consideration and approval.

(NAN)