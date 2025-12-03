Akwa Ibom State has been ranked the cleanest state in Nigeria for 2025, recording an accumulative score of 79 per cent, according to the State of the Nigerian Environment (STONE) Report 2025.

The National Coordinator of Clean-Up Nigeria, Ene Owoh, disclosed this in an interview in Abuja on Wednesday, Punch newspaper reported.

“Akwa Ibom won the Stone 2025 Unbroken Green Crystal award Trophy and medal of service award for the 8th consecutive time, from 2018 to 2025,” he said.

Mr Owoh, who also serves as secretary of the National Technical Study Group (NTSG), said the rankings were based on the STONE 2025 report and the Cleanliness Performance Index Ratings of all states.

He added that Ebonyi and Enugu states followed closely, scoring 65 per cent and 56 per cent respectively.

Cleanliness champions across Six geopolitical zones

According to the report, each geopolitical zone produced a champion state:

South-South: Akwa Ibom – 79 per cent South-East: Enugu – 65 per cent, South-West: Lagos – 48 percent.

In the North — North-East: Bauchi – 50 per cent, North-Central: Plateau – 52 per cent and North-West: Kaduna – 35 percent.

The report also listed nine states regarded as Nigeria’s cleanest: Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Ebonyi, Bauchi, Plateau, Cross River, Anambra, Lagos, and the FCT.

Mr Owoh explained that the 15-member technical group, led by Solomon Balogun, a professor, conducted the study between November 2024 and November 2025.

“The study combined physical verification of all states and towns in Nigeria with a score point of 20 per cent and a satellite imagery system that collects spectral data, scoring 80 per cent monthly.”

He noted that the assessment relied on five key variables: street/road cleanliness, vegetation and drainage control, waste management services, public opinion poll, and knowledge, attitude, and practice of hygiene and sanitation.

Sanitation, public health indicators decline

Despite Nigeria’s top performers, the STONE report warned of worsening national sanitation and public health conditions.

Mr Owoh said procurement of waste management equipment by governments improved marginally by 8 per cent in 2025, but several critical indicators deteriorated.

“The health of sanitation workers dropped from 31 per cent in 2024 to 28 per cent in 2025. The incidence of sanitation-related diseases increased to 43 per cent in 2025, against 29 per cent recorded in 2024.”

He added that hygiene practices also fell.

“The hygiene and sanitation practice of the people dropped to 32 per cent in 2025, against 36 per cent recorded in 2024.”

“While open defecation declined from 24 per cent to 19 per cent, Nigeria remains the second-worst country globally for open defecation.

“Notably, in 2025, out of Nigeria’s estimated 240 million population, 187.2 million people are living in unclean environments, based on satellite imagery data,” he said.

According to the report, Nigeria’s life expectancy has further declined—

“from 50 years in 2024 to 47 years in 2025.”

Calls for increased funding and national green agenda

Mr Owoh urged governments at all levels to increase funding for waste management and strengthen public hygiene education.

He advocated the construction of more public toilets and the introduction of health and environment clubs in schools.

He also commended the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, for her green initiative, urging the Tinubu administration to adopt a green environmental agenda focusing on city–nature integration, energy research, and a broader green economy.

Agency’s ex-chairperson reacts

PREMIUM TIMES contacted Prince Ikim, the immediate past chairperson of the Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency, who praised the state’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

The agency oversees waste management, sanitation enforcement, environmental monitoring, and general cleanliness across the state.

The agency board was recently dissolved along with others by Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom.

Mr Ikim said the agency had recorded notable milestones since he assumed office eight years ago.

“The reward for hard work is more work.

First, I thank God Almighty for the gift of life, I thank Governor Umo Eno for not paying lip service to environmental sustainability and for giving me an opportunity to serve.

“I thank all staff, resource person persons and our unsung heroes.

“All our partners and most especially the press for continuous sensitisation,” he said.