A pastor at a local branch of the Nigerian Pentecostal church, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, left his congregation in tears with an emotional remark to mark his departure to another branch.

A video clip posted on the Facebook page of the Uyo branch of the church on Saturday, 20 September, showed the pastor, Usman Samson, who appeared to be struggling to control his emotion, politely asking other church leaders and the congregants to publicly “bear witness” against him if he had committed any wrongdoing throughout his stay at the branch – it was apparent he wanted to set the record straight before departing to his new branch, which is in the Republic of Ghana.

“Accountant, if I have ever stolen church money or diverted church money, please bear witness against me. And for the congregation, if I have ever ‘prophe-lie’ to you, that I said ‘God said’, and God didn’t say it, please bear witness against me right now,” he said before the congregation.

As Mr Samson paced up and down the chancel, he opened his arms and lifted his face as if asking God to examine his character and service in the church.

The video showed teary eyes among the congregants. Some were mopping their eyes with handkerchiefs, while others lowered their faces.

Continuing, the pastor said, “If I have ever defrauded anybody, please bear witness against me now, and heaven will bear record, because I am about to go.

“If I have ever slept with anybody, that is not my wife or behaved very unruly towards the opposite sex since I came here, please bear witness against me. If I have ever looked into your pocket and treated you differently from others because they say you are rich or because you work somewhere, please bear witness against me.”

Mr Samson remarked on Wednesday, 17 September, but he said in the video that he wished he could do so to a large congregation on Sunday.

“But I don’t have the opportunity for Sunday,” he added, probably indicating that he had to step out for another pastor to take over from him.

‘l cried like a baby’

“What a moment, what a vacuum you’ve left in the hearts and lives of members,” a Facebook user, Wisdom Hanson, who appears to be a member of the Uyo branch of the Dunamis, commented on the video clip.

“Since it’s for the gospel to spread faster, God will continue to glorify his name through you. My family and I love you. Greater grace, Sir,” he added.

“Seeing this (video) reminds me of when he was transferred to Uyo from Bayelsa State,” said another commenter, Enipaemi Sokari, who claimed to be a member of the Dunamis.

“We were all crying that day. Ghana, get ready for uncommon divine encounters. I guarantee you people that you will cry like we all do.

“God bless Pastor Usman Samson for the great work. I remember when you were transferred to Uyo, l cried like a baby that day. We thank God for using you mightily everywhere you go. Ghana, your time has come.”

Paul Enenche, a former medical doctor, established Dunamis on 10 November 1996. The church is headquartered in Abuja, with a 100,000-capacity auditorium known as the Glory Dome.

Mr Enenche’s wife, Becky, also a former medical doctor, is a senior pastor of the church, which has many branches within and outside Nigeria