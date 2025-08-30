Comfort Ndu, the APC agent in Oyigbo Ward 5, has decried a low turnout of voters in the Rivers local council elections, attributing it to poor voter education in the area.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, she said that although the election was hitch-free at the time, very few voters were exercising their franchise in the elections.

Ms Ndu, an APC agent at Ward 5, Unit 10, said she looked forward to seeing more eligible voters come forward to vote, but there was still a low turnout.

She also said that some voters who came were not registered at the centre and consequently not allowed to cast their votes.

She attributed the situation to poor voter education in the area, which would have addressed the challenges associated with the transfer and relocation of the voters.

Ms Ndu, however, called for intensive voter education to help check such challenges in future elections.

Ekemsi Ukwa, Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission returning officer for Ward 7, Unit 1, said voting and accreditation commenced simultaneously at 10 a.m. in the unit.

According to him, sensitive electoral materials arrived at the unit at about 9:40 a.m. while accreditation and voting began at 10 a.m., and were expected to end at 3 p.m.

“So far, voters have been coming, and the process has been hitch-free,” he said.

William Warigbani, a PDP agent, said the party unanimously endorsed the APC chairmanship candidate, Okechukwu Akara.

Mr Warigbani said the exercise had been smooth as party members were also turning in to exercise their franchise.

NAN reports that security operatives (police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps) were seen at the various polling units, while few voters were also seen casting their votes at the Obeama community Primary school polling units, some youths were also sighted playing football at the school’s field.