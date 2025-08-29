The US Mission in Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to nurturing a new generation of business leaders to support economic development and innovation across Nigeria.

The Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate in Lagos, Julie McKay, disclosed this in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Monday at the launch of the United States Government Exchange Alumni Association of Nigeria (USGEAN), Akwa Ibom State Chapter.

The event marked the end of a two-day capacity-building workshop, “Skill Up Akwa Ibom,” designed to empower young entrepreneurs in the state.

Ms McKay at the event reaffirmed the US Mission’s commitment to fostering leadership and economic development in Nigeria through its exchange programs.

“I must appreciate the executive team for the amazing work they are doing to launch this chapter and immediately give back through this training.

“In all my years of service, the Exchange Alumni from Nigeria are simply the best I have had the privilege to work with anywhere in the world,” Ms McKay said, according to a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the newly inaugurated USGEAN coordinator in the state, Aniekeme Finbarr.

Ms McKay urged the 30 participating young entrepreneurs to leverage the opportunity provided by the training. She charged them to “seize this moment to network, learn crucial new skills, and embrace the spirit of giving back to your communities, your state, and your country.”

The newly inaugurated coordinator of the group, Mr Finbarr, in his acceptance speech, said the initiative was a direct application of the association’s “Pay It Forward” philosophy.

“We were privileged to gain invaluable knowledge, leadership skills, and global networks from the United States,” Mr Finbarr said.

“Skill Up Akwa Ibom is our way of investing that privilege back into the brilliant youths of our state,” he added, describing the two-day masterclass as a project to equip young leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs with practical skills, an innovative mindset, and the resilience needed to thrive in today’s competitive world.

Mr Finbarr emphasised that the inauguration was more than a ceremonial event, calling it a “declaration” of the alumni’s readiness to collaborate with government agencies, private institutions, and development partners to drive sustainable growth. The chapter’s key areas of focus will be education, entrepreneurship, and civic leadership.

The “Skill Up Akwa Ibom” workshop, a partnership between the new chapter and the U.S. Consulate, aimed to empower 30 selected young entrepreneurs. The training curriculum was designed to enhance participants’ skills in visionary and strategic leadership, foundational business principles, and effective digital marketing strategies tailored to contemporary market dynamics, Mr Finbarr said.

Who is Mr Finbarr?

Mr Finbarr, a lawyer and public relations expert, is one of the 120 journalists from 101 countries who won the prestigious US Department of State International Visitors Leadership Programme (IVLP) Impact Award Grant for 2024.

With the help of the grant, Mr Finbarr, in 2024, launched his project, “Next Generation Journalists,” which aims to equip 60 journalism graduates with the necessary skills.

The trainees were selected from three tertiary institutions in Akwa Ibom State – University of Uyo, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Akpaden, and Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua.

Mr Finbarr has over 13 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He was the head of programmes at Bush House Nigeria, an independent radio and television programme producer that featured prominently in several radio and television stations in the country, including Capital FM, Akwa Ibom Broadcasting Corporation, Federal Radio Corporation in Nigeria, and the Nigerian Television Authority.