The Pioneer Students Forum of the Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic holds its 10th anniversary celebration on Saturday, 28 June.

The celebration, which is going on now at the polytechnic campus, Ikot Osura, will have the forum present awards to distinguished alumni members and other members of the society and the cutting of an anniversary cake.

The pioneer rector of the polytechnic, Etim Uyeh, is expected to grace the event to be chaired by polytechnic rector, Moses Umobong.

The Chairperson of the forum, Innocent Paul, told PREMIUM TIMES that the anniversary is mainly to celebrate the togetherness and the dedication of members for the past 10 years.

“We thank God for those of us who are still alive, we have lost some of our pioneer students. We thank God for the bond we have established among ourselves over the years and for the ability to give back to the polytechnic, which molded us to be who we are today.

“For all the struggles, for the obstacles we have overcome and for the achievements we have recorded, individually and collectively, I can say that this 10th anniversary celebration is a worthy undertaking,” Mr Paul said.

Mr Paul said the pioneer students are currently building a lecture hall at the polytechnic as a way of giving back to the alma mater.

The Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic was founded in 1991, four years after Akwa Ibom was created from the then-Cross River State.

On 25 June 2015, a group of five pioneer graduates of the polytechnic gathered together to form the pioneer students forum, which today has over 350 members across nine chapters.

