The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has honoured several notable citizens with chieftaincy titles to encourage continued dedication and service to the community.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday by Osaigbovo Iguobaro, the chief press secretary to the Oba of Benin.

The gesture is aimed at strengthening Benin traditional governance through discipline, commitment, and unwavering service to the throne and community.

Among the honourees, Godwin Emovon Ihama received the title of Obariyekagbon of Benin for his contributions to society and commitment to Benin culture.

Kenneth Osadebamwen Iduriase was honoured with the title of Obazuhunwa of Benin. Osayawe Friday Odia became the new Eriyo of Benin.

Other recipients include Nosakhare Osadiaye, now Uheloro of Benin, and Charles Agbonavbare Asemota, who received the Osarodion of Benin title.

Patrick Okao, named Oka’ayagbona of Benin, was praised for his outstanding service. John Aiyamenkhue is now the Obayangbon of Benin.

In the latest appointments by the Oba of Benin,, Osaigbovo Osamwonyi was affirmed as the Akenuwa of Benin, while Stephen Amadin was named the Obamarhiaye of Benin.

Uyi Okungbowa received the title of Ogua of Benin. These ceremonies took place at Ugha Ozolua in Oba Palace, Benin.

The new Akenuwa is said to display deep passion for Benin heritage. His vibrant presence during the rite captivated many and reflected his commitment to traditional values, our correspondent says.

“He drew admiration from the audience and stood confidently before Oba Ewuare, whose goodwill was conveyed through senior chiefs in official proclamations.”

Newly titled chiefs who performed the Ekpomwen-abor thanksgiving ritual expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Oba of Benin in a dignified and culturally-rich manner.

The performance reflected both emotional depth and social awareness, blending tradition with personal expression in a striking yet respectful manner.

Traditional Emehe and Osikhian groups rendered sacred songs, while friends, family, and well-wishers supported the chiefs with heartfelt presentations and praise.

Chief Osaro Idah, the Obazelu of Benin, spoke about the importance of the ceremony and its cultural value for the Benin Kingdom.

Chief Osayawe Odia, the Eriyo of Benin, thanked Almighty God, Oba Ewuare, and the revered ancestors for the honour bestowed upon him.

He pledged to uphold and preserve Benin customs and traditions with dedication, integrity, and respect for the ancestral heritage. (NAN)

