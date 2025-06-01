Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has assured that he will remain focused on his mission to move the State forward.
Reacting to a trending video making the rounds on social media, Mr Eno expressed dismay that people could resurrect the video of an incident that occurred last year immediately after his wife’s demise to score political gains.
The governor, who spoke on the sidelines of the birthday celebration of a former deputy governor of the State, Nsima Ekere, in Uyo on Saturday, said, “We are in political times, and so you can expect more of that.”
“My family is intact, and you can see all of them.
“The event you are talking about took place immediately my wife died last year, so why is it surfacing now on the eve of our second anniversary when we are celebrating the milestone we have achieved?
“That teaches me that there are detractors around. My family is intact, that’s Jane herself there. We are a good family.
“The pressure on the kids when they lose a love one, could be traumatic and we must know that.
“What I can only appeal to everyone is that they should not bring back the sad memory.
“Allow my wife’s peaceful soul to rest in peace. I can’t be distracted, I remain focused.
“I will continue to serve Akwa Ibom people. I don’t wish what happened to me to happen to anyone else.
“People throwing this thing around, if that is what they wish for themselves, I wish them good luck. My family is intact. Even in politics the family should be off limit,” the Governor added.
He used the occasion to congratulate Mr Ekere on his 60th birthday and commended him for his meritorious contributions to the State and the country.
