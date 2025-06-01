The Editor-in-Chief and Chief Operating Officer of Premium Times, Musikilu Mojeed, has urged journalists and content producers to prioritise empathy, ethics, and best practices when reporting on vulnerable communities

Mr Mojeed, during his presentation at an event to mark the 2025 Communications Week in Abuja on Wednesday, noted that empathy is a powerful tool that can transform both the nature of media coverage and its wider social impact.

He said empathetic reporting offers a vital way forward as Nigeria grapples with economic hardship, insecurity, and social division.

“It allows the media to move beyond headlines and reveal the human stories behind the statistics, highlighting the struggles and resilience of vulnerable individuals and communities,” he explained.

Mr Mojeed also emphasised empathy’s crucial role in storytelling, referencing Jenkins (2024) to show how increased compassion can inspire meaningful action at both individual and societal levels.

He added that through empathetic storytelling, issues are humanised, and a moral imperative for change is created.

The 2025 Communications Week event was organised by the National Directorate of Social Communications of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN).

Understanding the concept of vulnerability

While the event’s overarching theme was “Media with Gentleness: Narrators of Hope in a Distressed Nation”, Mr Mojeed’s presentation highlighted the pivotal role of compassion in storytelling, especially when covering marginalised or traumatised populations.

He said understanding vulnerability is key to meeting the ethical demands of empathetic reporting, especially in a complex country like Nigeria. He said that journalists can better grasp the structural factors that shape lives and report more responsibly by examining what makes people vulnerable.

This deeper understanding, he stressed, allows media practitioners to avoid simplistic or one-dimensional narratives and instead highlight the resilience and dignity of those often marginalised in mainstream discourse.

Mr Mojeed also urged journalists to go beyond surface-level reporting and adopt a trauma-informed, context-sensitive approach that centres the dignity of those affected.

He emphasised the importance of listening to people’s stories with humility and care, avoiding sensationalism or extractive practices that re-traumatise or dehumanise.

Rather than speaking for vulnerable groups, he encouraged reporters to create space for them to speak for themselves, ensuring their voices are accurately and respectfully represented.

Mr Mojeed noted that building trust and credibility when reporting on Nigeria’s diverse, vulnerable communities requires more than appropriate language.

He said it demands understanding deeper cultural nuances and investing time to grasp these before engagement.

Tackling challenges

Mr Mojeed acknowledged that reporting on vulnerable communities in Nigeria presents unique challenges requiring professional rigour and strong ethical commitment.

He said these communities, often affected by conflict, poverty, displacement, disability, or systemic neglect, need empathetic storytelling.

He, however, said the realities journalists face can hinder accurate, sensitive, and safe reporting.

“Access and safety remain major hurdles, as journalists often struggle to reach conflict-affected areas where negotiating with local actors does not always guarantee safe or transparent passage,” he said.

“Poor infrastructure and emerging support for ex-combatants further complicate sustained, in-depth reporting.”

He said journalists also face intense time pressures, with tight deadlines prioritising speed over depth, limiting the possibility of immersive storytelling and follow-up essential for driving meaningful public understanding and change.

Mr Mojeed added that reporting on vulnerable groups also demands careful navigation of political and social sensitivities, as these communities often sit at the centre of tensions and conflicts.

He said coverage of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and similar groups could easily be politicised or misinterpreted, requiring journalists to avoid fuelling existing divides or appearing biased.

“Furthermore, persistent stereotypes and misinformation frequently distort public perceptions, depicting marginalised populations in simplistic or harmful ways,” he said.

Despite these difficulties, Mr Mojeed stressed that journalists and media professionals are not powerless.

He said through intentional ethical practices and sensitivity, they can overcome these obstacles and tell stories that truly respect and honour vulnerable communities.

Best practices for journalists and content producers

Mr Mojeed outlined best practices for journalists and content producers to guide sensitive and compelling storytelling on vulnerable communities.

He emphasised the importance of active listening, prioritising genuine engagement to understand and reflect the perspectives of those affected.

He stressed the need to contextualise individual stories within broader social, economic, and political landscapes that shape vulnerability.

He said central to this approach is amplifying community voices, allowing people to tell their own stories rather than having journalists speak for them.

He also advocated for a focus on solutions and resilience, encouraging coverage that highlights not only challenges but also the strength, resourcefulness, and positive efforts of vulnerable communities.

This balanced storytelling, he said, can inspire meaningful action and counter prevailing narratives of helplessness.

