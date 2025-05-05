Tragedy struck on Saturday when seven Catholic reverend brothers were killed in a fatal road accident in Cross River State, Nigeria’s South-South.

The accident occurred at Ikwette Community at Obudu Ranch Resort Bottom Hill while the victims were returning from the resort.

The victims were members of the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin, a religious order of Franciscan friars within the Catholic Church, often referred to as reverend brothers.

They belonged to the Enugu Branch of the order and had travelled from the South-eastern state to Obudu, Cross Rivers State, Nigeria’s South-south.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the reverend brothers visited the Obudu Ranch Resort on a tour before being involved in the accident.

An official of the order, John-Kennedy Anyanwu, announced this in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Anyanwu, a reverend brother, said 13 brothers were involved in the accident.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Seven of the brothers died as a result of the accident while six of them sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The injured brothers have been transferred to Enugu for proper treatment,” he said.

The official identified the deceased victims as Somadina Ibe-Ojuludu, Chinedu Nwachukwu, Marcel Ezenwafor, Gerald Nwogueze and Kingsley Nwosu.

Wilfred Aleke and Chukwudi Obueze were also part of the deceased victims.

“We entrust their souls to the merciful love of God and invite all to join us in praying for the happy repose of their souls,” Mr Anyanwu said.

“Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.”

Cross River governor mourns

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River has expressed sadness over the death of the reverend brothers.

In a statement on Sunday by his spokesperson Nsa Gill, Mr Otu said the state government was making necessary contacts to reach the various families to provide any needed assistance.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims during this incredibly difficult time,” he said.

“We urge all visitors to prioritise safety, including the roadworthiness of their vehicles, and to adhere to all guidelines while coming to our beautiful attractions and leaving the confines of the resort,” the governor added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

