The Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State, Shetima Jauro-Mohammed, has ordered an investigation into the death of five children in Agyaragu, a community in the Obi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Lafia.

Mr Nansel said the lifeless bodies of the children were found inside an abandoned, unserviceable vehicle parked at the residence of one Abu Agyeme.

He said the commissioner ordered a thorough investigation to determine the incident’s circumstances.

”He expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended the command’s heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

”He also cautioned parents, guardians, and vehicle owners to be vigilant and ensure that children do not gain access to parked or abandoned vehicles without supervision,” he said.

Mr Nansel said on Sunday, at about 5:30 p.m., Ozimna Ogbor, a resident of the area, reported to the police that the children were discovered unresponsive inside the disused vehicle.

He said that Mr Ogbor told the officers that the children were aged between six and 10 years.

“Upon arrival, the officers found the victims locked inside the abandoned vehicle.

“They were promptly evacuated to Aro Hospital, Agyaragu, where a medical Doctor regrettably confirmed all of them dead due to suspected suffocation.

“This heartbreaking incident is a painful reminder of a similar tragedy that occurred in August 2019,” Nansel added.

“Due to severe heat burns on the deceased bodies, the remains were released to their parents based on a request for burial,” he said.

(NAN)

