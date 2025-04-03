The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, dismissed the rumour of his recent collapse at an event in Abuja.

Mr Wike, while addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, said the rumour emanated from “political machinations”.

A statement signed by Anthony Ogunleye, Director of Press, the FCT minister’s office, said Mr Attributed the rumour to those seeking to “divert attention from serious allegations of planned attacks on national assets, including the Rivers State House of Assembly complex as revealed by a former Head of Service of Rivers State government.”

According to the statement, Mr Wike spoke on the issue during a routine inspection of ongoing infrastructure projects slated for inauguration in May to commemorate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second anniversary in office. Mr Tinubu will clock two years in office on 29 May.

“What happened was that the former Head of Service of Rivers State government came out to let the public know what was going on about a plan to bomb the House of Assembly complex and attack national assets. To divert the attention of people from focusing on that, they had to bring up rumours that I had been flown overseas.

“There was never a time I collapsed, there was never a time anybody took me overseas,” Mr Wike was quoted as saying.

Rivers State, where Mr Wike was governor for eight years before becoming the FCT minister, has been at the centre of attention over months of explosive political developments culminating in the recent declaration of emergency rule in the state.

His reference to the claim by the former Head of Service of the state is a sign of his continued hostility with Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who was controversially suspended along with other elected officials of the state under the prevailing state of emergency declared in the state by President Tinubu.

About a week ago, the immediate past Head of the Rivers State Civil Service, George Nwaeke, who abruptly resigned from office, accused Mr Fubara of ordering the bombing of the state assembly complex in December 2023.

Nigeria’s Supreme Court, in a ruling delivered earlier in March on an array of legal issues stemming from the protracted political crisis in the state, similarly blamed the governor for the demolition of the assembly complex.

Although Mr Fubara denied the allegation, Mr Wike re-echoed the claim on Thursday, blaming those responsible for the demolition of the House of Assembly complex for the spread of the rumour of his purported collapse in the public.

The rumour had spread widely on X, alleging that Mr Wike collapsed at an event in Abuja last Friday and was subsequently rushed out of the country for treatment.

But the minister has since made a public appearance, appearing in high spirits, when he joined other dignitaries on a Sallah homage during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration to President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

Lere Olayinka, Mr Wike’s media aide, had also dismissed the rumour.

‘I remain focussed’

Mr Wike said he was focussed on his job of providing good governance in the FCT and would not be distracted by such unfounded rumours.

He emphasised his continued public engagements, citing his presence at the President’s Iftar engagement and his leading of Abuja residents during the Sallah homage to the President as evidence of his robust health.

“You see me every day. The day Mr. President broke Iftar during his birthday, I was there. The next day, I led Abuja residents to pay Sallah homage. I see so many stories online, this is politics. Those things don’t bother us. We are not distracted. We are focused on our jobs.”

He thanked Nigerians for their concern but cautioned against wishing ill health on others, reiterating that only God determines the time of one’s passing.

“I thank Nigerians for showing concern, but people should not wish their fellow human beings such a thing to happen. We know that we will die one day, nobody will remain in this world forever, but it’s only God who determines the day you will die. No human being can say you will die today or tomorrow. So, don’t bother yourself, I’m very agile and I can assure you that I will write the condolence letters for those peddling these rumours,” he said

