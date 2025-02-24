A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Marvis Ossai, on Monday, urged the Federal High Court in Abuja to declare the Delta North Senatorial seat vacant, following the defection of the senator representing the district Ned Nwoko to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Ossai filed the suit marked FCH/ABJ/CS/325/2025, seeking the lawmaker’s removal, having defected from the party on which platform he came into the Senate.

The plaintiff also urged the court to direct the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to, within 60 days from the delivery of judgement in the matter, conduct a by-election for the Delta North Senatorial District seat.

Aside from Mr Nwoko, the INEC, PDP and the Senate were cited as defendants in the matter.

Specifically, the plaintiff, through his team of lawyers led by Johnmary Jideobi, posed a lone question for the determination of the court.

He prayed for, among others, an order directing the INEC (the 2nd defendant) to conduct a by-election into the Delta North Senatorial District of the Nigerian Senate within 60 days from the date of the delivery of judgement herein.

He also sought an order declaring vacant the seat of Ned Munir Nwoko and cancelling his Certificate of Return issued to him by INEC.

He also court mandating Mr Nwoko to refund into the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation, forthwith, all the salaries, emoluments and allowances received by him since January, 2025 until the date of the final judgment in this matter.

His other prayers are: “An order disqualifying the 1st defendant from standing election into any elective post under the amended 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria until and unless he complies with every terms of the judgment in this suit.

“An order mandating the 4th defendant (Senate) to immediately give effect to the judgment of this Honourable Court.”

In a five-paragraph affidavit sworn to by Ibrahim Isa and filed in support of the suit stated that Mr Nwoko had, on 30 January, resigned from the PDP which was the political party on whose platform he was elected to occupy the Delta North Senatorial seat till 2027.

According to the plaintiff who told the court that he is from Oshimili North Local Government Area in Delta North Senatorial District, Mr Nwoko’s continued stay in office after his defection would amount to a gross violation of the constitution.

“That since when the 1st defendant decamped from the PDP up to the present moment of initiating the instant suit, there is never any division in the national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“That the ideology of the 1st defendant’s new party, APC, to which the 1st defendant now fully subscribes, does not bear any similarity or represent the political philosophy of the PDP (which is the basis upon which the Plaintiff resolved to cast his vote for and elected the Defendant in 2023).

“That the conduct of the defendant in defecting from the PDP to APC has dealt a major blow to the fortunes of the plaintiff’s party, the PDP.

“That the conduct of the 1st defendant being challenged herein if not condemned and upturned by this Honourable Court will continue to encourage political harlotry, legislative rascality and destroys the reasons for the laws made to regulate the defection of National Assembly Members by the Constitution of Nigeria itself.

“That the continuous stay of the 1st defendant at the Federal Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria does no longer represent the Plaintiff’s interest or that of thousands of other members of our constituency who voted him in on the basis of our faith in our Party’s manifesto which they believed the 1st Defendant was capable of representing in the Federal Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“That the defendant is now representing adverse interests of the people who fought the Plaintiff’s party tooth and nail [in the year 2023] to forestall the emergence of the 1st Defendant as the Member Representing DELTA NORTH SENATORIAL DISTRICT Federal Constituency on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP).

“That time is of the greatest essence in the instant application.

“It will be in the interest of justice for this Honourable Court to grant the prayers contained on the face of this Originating Summons,” the affidavit further read.

Meanwhile, the suit is yet to be assigned to any judge for hearing.

(NAN)

