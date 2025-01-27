The Advocate Against Corruption in Public Service in Nigeria has accused Theo Onyuku, the acting Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Calabar, of falsifying his age and employment records.

Akiki Inam, solicitor to the Calabar-based group, made the allegation in a petition to the minister of state for Health and Social Welfare, which was made available to reporters in Calabar on Monday.

Mr Inam said Mr Onyuku, a medical doctor, was unfit to hold the position of the CMD because of his “questionable character and dented records of service”.

He said that there were discrepancies between the year the acting CMD was admitted into service and the year he completed his residency.

According to him, Mr Onyuku also provided three different age declarations in his employment records.

“His employment records with the Human Resources Department of the hospital show different dates of birth, such as 20 June 1965, 20 June 1967 and 20 June 1968.

“Upon his employment in 1997, his date of birth was 20 June 1965, but a record of service personally completed by him shows 20 June 1967.

“His curriculum vitae, as found in his file in the hospital, shows his date of birth as 20 June 1968; this is contradicting,” he said.

Mr Inam said it was criminal and unlawful for any employee to present inconsistent dates of birth in their employment records.

The lawyer further stated that Mr Onyuku was employed as a resident doctor on 1 September 1997, presumably after undertaking the compulsory National Youth Service Corps programme.

“Available records show that he completed his national youth service in 2003. So he was not qualified to be employed as a resident doctor in 1997,” he said.

He said the foundation of the CMD’s employment was morally dubious, questionable, and suspicious and required proper investigations and sanctions.

When contacted, Mr Onyuku said he was aware of the petition but declined comment on it.

“I can’t say anything about it now because it is currently before the ministry, for investigation.

“I won’t preempt the outcome of their investigation with any response. I am sure that all this will be made open by February.

“I, however, want you to know that anyone in a position of authority will always have opposition,” he stated.

(NAN)

