Timileyin Ajayi, the embattled gospel singer accused of murdering his alleged girlfriend, Salome Adaidu, has been arraigned at the High Court of Justice, Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the artiste was apprehended in Agwan Sarki Orozo, Nasarawa State, while allegedly attempting to dispose of the severed head of 24-year-old Ms Adaidu, a Youth Corps member serving in Abuja.

In a statement on X, the Nasarawa police confirmed that Mr Ajayi was charged with one count of culpable homicide punishable by death, contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria.

“Timilehin Ajayi, who was charged on 17 January 2025 with culpable homicide punishable by death and subsequently remanded in the Correctional Centre in Lafia, is set to be arraigned on Monday, 27 January 2025, at 9:00 AM before Justice Simon Aboki at High Court 2, Lafia,’’ the Police tweeted.

The 32-year-old suspect appearing before Justice Aboki “pleaded not guilty to the charge,” Channels TV reports.

The state counsel, Stanley Ifeanyi, told the court that Mr Ajayi allegedly killed Ms Adaidu, a member of the National Youth Service Corps in the FCT. The prosecution alleged that on 12 January, the suspect murdered Ms Adaidu at his residence in the Papalana axis of New Karshi, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Mr Ifeanyi said the offence violated section 221 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria and was punishable with death.

The judge, Simon Aboki, remanded Mr Ajayi to the Lafia Custodial Centre and adjourned the case to 17 March for a hearing.

He pledged to give the case an accelerated hearing because of its seriousness and sensitivity.

Leniency, findings

This newspaper reported that days after Mr Ajayi’s arrest, his father publicly pleaded with the Nigerian government for leniency. He urged the public to “forgive” his son and allow the authorities to resolve the matter.

Mr Ajayi’s family, residing in Orozo, the same local government area where he was apprehended, is struggling reportedly to come to terms with the incident. They have clarified that Mr Ajayi was neither an outcast nor disowned by his family. His mother, however, stated that she “would leave the matter in the hands of the government,” acknowledging the gravity of the crime.

Meanwhile, Esther Adaidu, the victim’s elder sister, revealed shocking findings from Mr Ajayi’s residence during an interview with Brekete Family, a human rights-focused media programme. She described discovering a pool of blood in his toilet, a bench inside his room, and an unusual quantity of tomatoes, raising concerns about their intended use.

The victim’s sister expressed suspicions that the suspect may have been planning further crimes, noting the absence of food in the house aside from marijuana. She described a table with a cutlass, a mop, and buckets of water allegedly used to clean and store body parts. She demanded justice and insisted that Mr Ajayi face the full consequences of his actions, declaring that he “must not go unpunished.”

Background

The Nasarawa police informed this newspaper that Mr Ajayi was apprehended on 12 January after a motorcyclist transporting him noticed blood dripping from his luggage. The rider raised the alarm, attracting bystanders who attempted to mob the suspect before the police intervened.

READ ALSO: Court fixes date for judgement in suit against arrest of sex workers in Abuja

The police revealed that the singer sustained injuries from the attack and was subsequently hospitalised. During interrogation, Mr Ajayi reportedly confessed to the murder, citing a complicated relationship with Ms Adaidu. He claimed he attacked her after discovering messages suggesting she was “unfaithful.” Despite her pleas for mercy, he admitted using a knife to end her life.

However, the victim’s family refuted his claims, insisting there was no romantic relationship between them and alleging that Ms Adaidu was kidnapped rather than visiting him willingly. Until her untimely death, the victim was serving at Nicon Insurance in Abuja.

Following his arrest, Mr Ajayi was paraded at the police command headquarters, where authorities displayed the knife and machetes allegedly used to commit the crime. The Nigerian police have assured the public that investigations are ongoing, while the Nasarawa State Government has promised that justice will be served.

