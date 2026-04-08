The Pluck Global Construction Company has clarified its proposed land concession arrangement at Federal Government College (FGC), Kano, describing the project as a strategic intervention to upgrade the school’s infrastructure without imposing a financial burden on the federal government.

In a statement signed by its managing director, Musaddiq Talle, the firm responded to concerns raised by the Federal Government College Kano Old Students Association (FGCKOSA) over the concession of about 33 hectares of land within the school premises.

PRWMIUM TIMES reported how the Federal Ministry of Education, through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), initiated 18 new projects valued at over N8.5 billion at the Federal Government College (FGC), Kano.

At the official launch of the programme on Monday, the Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Ahmad, said the PPP land-swap model is being implemented to demonstrate the federal government’s resolve to leverage private-sector efficiency, ensure optimal use of public assets, and deliver value for money.

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However, the school’s old students association submitted a formal petition demanding a detailed clarification regarding the terms and transparency of the PPP agreement.

The school’s alumni alleged that the PPP land-swap deal was shrouded in secrecy and reportedly protested at the school’s gate on Monday, demanding clarity on the arrangement.

In response, the firm explained that the agreement, signed in June 2024, followed due regulatory processes, including approvals from the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and the Ministerial Projects Approval Board.

Pluck Global clarified that contrary to insinuations in some quarters, the Kano State Government is not involved in the ownership or concession of the land.

According to the company, the initiative is designed to transform the college by providing modern infrastructure, including a skills-acquisition and entrepreneurship centre, staff quarters, a female hostel, a health centre, a sports complex, a corps members’ lodge, and a staff common room.

Read the response of the company below:

Our attention has been drawn to a recent press statement by the Federal Government College Kano Old Students Association (FGCKOSA) expressing concerns over a concession agreement involving approximately 33 hectares of land, representing 40% of the total land area, which has presently not been developed within the premises of Federal Government College, Kano, under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

Pluck Global Construction Company is a reputable firm founded on the core principle that uncompromising quality and ethical conduct form the bedrock of sustainable success. Our reputation is built on professional integrity, safety standards, and precision in every project we undertake.

In line with the Federal Government’s policy encouraging Public-Private Partnerships to bridge infrastructure deficits across several sectors, we successfully applied for and entered into a concession agreement in June 2024, to remodel the entire school and deliver critical infrastructure in exchange for a portion of underutilised land (a land-swap model).

This agreement has met all the necessary regulatory requirements, including, but not limited to, the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), and was subsequently approved by the Ministerial Projects Approval Board.

It is also necessary to emphasise that the Kano State Government does not own the land in question, neither has it played a role at any stage of this process, as it is wrongly insinuated in some quarters of the media.

Under this agreement, Pluck Global Construction Company will, at no cost to the Federal Government, undertake the following:

Major New Developments:

– Construction of a Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Centre

– 3 blocks of 8 units of 3-bedroom staff quarters (24 units total)

– ⁠2 blocks of 8 units of 2-bedroom staff quarters (24 units total)

– A modern Female Hostel

– A Comprehensive Health Centre

– A state-of-the-art Sports Complex

– A Corps Members’ Lodge

– ⁠A new staff Common Room

– ⁠Landscaping and expansion of the school garden for parents

– ⁠Procison of Solar as alternative source of electricity

– And other supporting facilities

Renovation and Upgrades:

– Complete renovation of 54 classrooms

– Complete renovation of the Biology, Chemistry, and Physics Laboratories

– Remodelling and upgrading of the E-Library

– Renovation of male and female hostels

– ⁠Remodelling of kitchen/dining hall

– Upgrading of the school’s perimeter fencing with a security house

– ⁠Road construction and rehabilitation

– ⁠Renovation of the school’s twin theatres

– ⁠And other supporting facilities

Procurement:

– One security patrol vehicle and motorcycles

– School furniture and instructional materials

The total value of these works and supplies was over 8 billion naira as of 2024, and that value must have doubled now that the project is to begin (due to contemporary economic conditions). PPP agreements are, however, not subject to change or review after award. All deliverables are scheduled for completion within 36 months from the date of signing the agreement.

READ ALSO: Old students demand clarification as Nigerian govt initiates 18 PPP projects at FGC Kano

We also find the value of the total sum of the agreement being presently peddled in the media strange; this reported sum does not represent the true value of the project.

In return for this substantial investment, our company will receive 40% of the approximately 33-hectare underutilised portion of the land as our return on investment. The remaining 60% of the land, along with all improved facilities, will remain with the school.

Consequently, it was also agreed that the developer can only take possession of the land upon completion of the project.

We wish to state categorically that this initiative is not intended to undermine or diminish the legacy of Federal Government College Kano. On the contrary, it is designed to preserve and enhance that legacy by providing world-class infrastructure that current and future students and staff deserve. At a time when public resources are stretched thin, this PPP model allows the government to deliver high-quality educational facilities without direct capital expenditure while making productive use of vacant land that would otherwise remain idle and potentially vulnerable.

This project will create a safer, more conducive learning environment and help secure the school’s future through improved facilities and perimeter security.

We remain open to constructive dialogue with all stakeholders, including FGCKOSA, and reaffirm our commitment to transparency and the highest standards of execution.

Signed,

Musaddiq Ado Bala Talle

Managing Director

Pluck Global Construction Company