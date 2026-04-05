The Kano State Police Command has received a report of a 16-year-old boy found wandering in Dadin Kowa village, Doguwa Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson, Haruna Kiyawa, in a statement on Saturday, said the teenager had arrived in Nigeria via Abuja International Airport and travelled to Kano to visit his father.

“According to reports, Alex Ansol, along with his four relatives, arrived in Nigeria from Spain on March 30, 2026, via Abuja International Airport.

“He was travelling to Kano to visit his father, Ansol Fan. However, he lost contact with his relatives along the Jos to Saminaka road”, the police spokesperson said.

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Mr Kiyawa said the teenager provided details of his home address in Spain.

“The boy, who speaks English, is thin and black in complexion, with no tribal marks. He gave his address as Barsa Rub, Opp 46 Stadium, Spain.

“The Police are making efforts to locate his relatives and reunite them with Alex.

“Anyone with information about Alex’s relatives or family should contact the Office of the PPRO, Kano State Command Police Command, or contact the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Doguwa Division Kano via 07038363421”, the police spokesperson said.