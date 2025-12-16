Former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido has urged the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to be prepared to ally with other parties if the PDP national leadership fails to resolve its deepening crisis.

Mr Lamido said he would lead the PDP in Jigawa into the alliances to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

He stated this on Monday during a meeting held at his Kano office with PDP leaders and supporters from the 27 local government areas of Jigawa State.

The former governor, who served from 2007 to 2015, briefed the gathering on the leadership tussle that has effectively paralysed the PDP national headquarters.

Mr Lamido revealed that the party’s national headquarters remains under a police lockdown due to the raging internal crisis and rival factions vying for control of the National Working Committee (NWC).

He said, despite the national paralysis, he noted that the PDP leadership in Jigawa State remains “intact” and ready to act on a clear directive.

Before the Kano meeting, Mr Lamido had reportedly met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Senate President Bukola Saraki to explore solutions to the unfolding crisis.

Mr Lamido said the fate of the PDP now rests on governors Bala Muhammed of Bauchi State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, as well as the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Mr Lamido confirmed that the party’s reconciliation committee, led by Mr Saraki, had consulted with the governors and Mr Wike in its bid to broker peace.

Mr Lamido, who has been with the PDP since he co-founded it in 1998, said, “If reconciliation fails, alliances, not coalitions, will become inevitable.

“You know there is a difference between alliance and coalition; we are going to form alliances with any of the opposition parties,” Mr Lamido told the gathering.

He announced that the outcome of the reconciliation efforts would be communicated to the grassroots leaders on Wednesday, after which the party in Jigawa would be shown “the direction to follow.”

He clarified that the PDP was not considering a merger, but rather a strategic alliance with other opposition parties—a move he described as capable of reshaping Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.

Mr Lamido’s comments come amid concerns among his supporters that he might defect, especially following his inability to purchase the nomination form to contest for the National Chairman position—a matter he has pursued in court.

He nonetheless lashed out at PDP governors, lawmakers, and leaders, accusing them of neglecting the party’s unity and prioritising personal interests over the collective survival of the party.

The core of the PDP crisis, which has led to high-profile defections to the ruling APC, remains a power struggle over the position of National Chairman, while internal fractures have deepened since the 2023 general elections.