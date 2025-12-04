Ten years ago, LALIGA became the first European league to establish a permanent office in Africa, marking a bold commitment to the continent.

Since then, that decision has grown into one of Africa’s most impactful international football ecosystems.

In November, LALIGA celebrated its 10-year anniversary in South Africa with a special event hosted in partnership with MultiChoice, a CANAL+ company and SuperSport, where guests were treated to the premiere of a documentary reflecting on a decade of progress, partnerships and purpose.

From the beginning, LALIGA set out to be a true football partner to Africa – not just a product provider – a commitment that has guided a decade of initiatives reaching far beyond the pitch.

LALIGA’s development work has supported more than 3,000 young players and coaches across Africa, while empowering thousands of girls in South Africa, Kenya and Cameroon through LA LIGUE D’ÉGALITÉ / the Mzansi Equality League, which creates safe spaces for them to play, learn and lead.

This sits alongside a wider footprint of targeted collaborations that have strengthened club operations, supported institutional growth and delivered meaningful social impact across the continent.

LALIGA has supported clubs and institutions across the continent—from consultancy with Yanga SC in Tanzania, to commercial and fan-engagement transformation with Petro de Luanda in Angola, and coaching and digital development with Zanaco FC in Zambia—while reinforcing regional football growth through its long-standing collaboration with COSAFA and a strong institutional relationship with SAFA.

In Nigeria, LALIGA has supported the advancement of women’s football through its engagement with key partners and the NWFL, while initiatives like the #OneHumanity campaign across Nigeria, Senegal and Tanzania have promoted inclusion and social cohesion; and in Cameroon, collaboration with FUNDACIÓN LALIGA and the Petrichor Football Association has empowered girls through LA LIGUE D’ÉGALITÉ, combining football development with education and leadership training.

Together, these activities reflect LALIGA’s sustained contribution to a more professional, connected and socially impactful football ecosystem across Africa.

LALIGA President, Javier Tebas, expressed his sentiment about the 10-year anniversary, “We are truly proud to be celebrating this milestone, it feels like yesterday when we opened our Johannesburg office and we are here today celebrating this amazing milestone.

“What makes this moment special is not only our growth, but the lives touched and the communities strengthened through football.”

These collaborations have brought Spanish coaching expertise and grassroots support to local academies and schools across the continent, while initiatives such as the Next Gen Draft and EA SPORTS FC FUTURES have created meaningful international pathways for young African talent—bringing together over 200 boys and girls in South Africa and allowing selected participants to train in Madrid.

Alongside its development work, LALIGA has significantly expanded its media and fan engagement across Africa, with major broadcast partners such as SuperSport, Canal+, ZAP, StarTimes, Sporty TV, Azam and New World TV bringing the league to fans across the continent.

Across Africa, LALIGA has seen rapid audience growth driven by rising viewership, digital engagement and a deepening cultural connection with fans—momentum strengthened by consistent on-the-ground experiences that have made the league a familiar part of everyday football life on the continent.

The SPORTY LALIGA African MVP has become a standout fan-engagement initiative, uniting supporters across the continent to celebrate the league’s top-performing African player each season.

Watch parties have become a key part of LALIGA’s African presence, turning major fixtures into vibrant cultural gatherings that have brought together more than 20,000 fans across community hubs and locations such as Soshanguve, Nelson Mandela Square, Luanda, Lagos, Nairobi, Yaoundé and Abidjan.

This on-the-ground energy is complemented by growing digital engagement, keeping LALIGA present in the daily lives of fans across the continent.

Reflecting on the decade, Trésor Penku, Managing Director for LALIGA Africa shared his thoughts on the 10-year anniversary, “This is a truly special moment and a privilege to be part of an organisation that has made a mark in the African football landscape. There are so many gifted children who need a foundation to grow their skills. As we look ahead to the next ten years, we hope to see more children competing in international tournaments and sharing stories on how LALIGA played a pivotal role in their journey.”