The Nigerian government scripted this week as a victory lap. The safe return of the 24 schoolgirls abducted from Kebbi State and the 38 worshippers seized from a church in Kwara State offered President Bola Tinubu a rare opportunity to showcase the efficacy of his “Renewed Hope” security strategy.

Images of the rescued students – weary, dusty, but alive – were broadcast as definitive proof that the military’s “non-kinetic” pressure and intelligence dragnet are finally tightening the noose on the terror groups ravaging northern Nigeria.

But beneath the veneer of official celebration lies a darker reality. The events of this week are not isolated incidents; they are the violent validation of a grim warning issued by this publication just a week ago.

A PREMIUM TIMES report, “The Triangle of Terror: How a ‘corridor of impunity’ swallowed three states in five bloody days,” mapped the precise geographic chokepoints connecting Kwara, Kebbi, and Niger States.

The report noted that this ungoverned axis had become a super-highway for bandits, allowing them to strike, retreat, and regroup with ease.

This week, that “corridor of impunity” did not just persist; it expanded.

Just as security forces successfully plugged the breach in Kebbi and Eruku, terrorists opened fresh wounds in neighbouring communities, striking Isapa in Kwara, raiding border villages in Kano, and maintaining a terrifying silence over the fate of more than 265 students still held in the forests of Niger State.

Corridor of Impunity: Isapa becomes latest victim

The fragility of the government’s gains was most brutally exposed in Kwara State on Monday evening, in an attack that perfectly illustrates the “Triangle of Terror” theory.

Barely 24 hours after the presidency announced that the 38 worshippers kidnapped from the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku had been released, armed bandits struck again in Isapa, a community just five kilometres away in the same Ekiti Local Government Area.

The proximity of the two attacks confirms that the security cordon is permeable.

Sources had assured the public that the Eruku axis was locked down to facilitate the rescue. Yet, bandits, reportedly using a large herd of cattle as a decoy to mask their movement—a tactic documented in our earlier “Triangle” report—infiltrated Isapa around 7 p.m. without resistance.

Eyewitness accounts provided to this newspaper paint a harrowing picture.

The attackers fired indiscriminately, their bullets leaving pockmarks on walls that now serve as a grim testament to the siege.

While the police officially confirmed 10 abductions, community leaders insist the number is closer to 20.

“They came for a specific target – a businessman who had paid N20 million ransom last year,” said Abayomi Daramola, the treasurer of the Isapa Peoples Union. “When they found he wasn’t at home, they took his family and anyone else they could find.”

The Isapa incident raises a critical tactical question: If the military and DSS had “boots on the ground” and “sophisticated tracking systems” active in Eruku to free the church members (as claimed by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga), how did a heavily armed column of bandits move undetected just five kilometres away?

The answer lies in the terrain: the dense, contiguous forests that link Kwara to Niger State – the very heart of the Triangle – remain largely under the control of non-state actors.

Matawalle and the ghost of ‘Peace Deals’ past

While the physical war rages in the forests, a political war has erupted over the narrative of the Kebbi rescue, echoing the systemic failures we previously analysed.

On Tuesday, Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle stood alongside Kebbi Governor Nasir Idris to present the 24 rescued students of Government Girls’ Secondary School, Maga.

The official government position was emphatic: the girls were rescued in the Makwa Forest of Niger State following a “heavy gun battle” led by a combined team.

“No ransom was paid,” Governor Idris declared.

However, the Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fiercely contested this, accusing Mr Matawalle of reverting to the controversial “peace dialogues” that characterised his tenure as Governor of Zamfara State – policies that many security experts believe empowered the bandits in the first place.

In a press statement, the PDP pointed to a video circulating on social media in which bandits displaying the abducted girls claimed the government had chosen negotiation over force, despite military aircraft hovering overhead.

“No bandit was reported killed, arrested, or confronted during the entire episode,” the PDP statement noted.

This accusation strikes at a sensitive nerve. If the PDP’s allegations hold weight, it suggests that the “terror economy” operating within the Triangle is being sustained by the very state actors tasked with dismantling it. It implies that the “corridor of impunity” is not just geographical, but political.

Niger State Blackout: Bureaucracy vs Human Life

The third point of the Triangle – Niger State – presents the most distressing aspect of the current crisis. Here, the abduction of students from St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, has descended into a bureaucratic standoff.

While the Kebbi girls are reuniting with their families, over 265 children and teachers from Papiri remain in captivity. But rather than a coordinated rescue effort, the presidency and the school authorities appear to be trading blame.

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga made a startling admission: the federal government is “in the dark” about the exact number of victims because the school and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have failed to provide a comprehensive list. “The principal has disappeared,” Mr Onanuga claimed.

This administrative paralysis is costing lives. Michael Ibrahim, a father whose four-year-old son is among the hostages, spoke on the situation.

“My son is a small boy. He doesn’t even know how to talk,” Mr Ibrahim told reporters. “We don’t know the condition the boy is in.”

That a school principal is “missing” and the federal government cannot verify the number of missing citizens weeks after an abduction points to a collapse in the relationship between the state and the governed.

It validates our previous finding: that within the Triangle of Terror, citizens often feel safer negotiating with bandits than relying on the state.

The Tactical Dilemma: Aerial sieges and human shields

Responding to the escalation, President Tinubu has ordered an “aggressive, round-the-clock aerial siege” on the forests straddling Kwara, Kebbi, and Niger States.

However, as we noted in our “five bloody days” report, air power alone cannot solve the banditry crisis in this specific topography.

The Kamuku and Kuyanbana forest reserves are vast, dense, and serve as natural bunkers.

More critically, the government faces a moral paralysis. The presidency admits security agencies often know the precise location of the bandit enclaves but are restrained from launching airstrikes.

“Our people are living around where they operate, so you can’t just go there,” Mr Onanuga explained, citing the risk of collateral damage.

The bandits have adapted to this restraint. By embedding themselves in rural communities and using hundreds of abducted students as human shields, they have effectively neutralised the Nigerian military’s air superiority.

The “aerial siege,” therefore, risks becoming a surveillance exercise rather than a decisive strike, leaving the dirty, dangerous work to ground troops who are often overstretched.

An existential threat to education

The cumulative weight of these abductions is threatening to crush the education system in northern Nigeria.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) issued an ultimatum that could bring the sector to a halt.

Reacting to the attacks in Kebbi and Niger, NUT President Titus Amba warned that teachers would be withdrawn from classrooms if their safety could not be guaranteed.

“This is not merely a series of attacks on schools; this is an assault on the entire foundation of education,” Mr Amba declared.

If the NUT makes good on its threat, it would force the closure of schools across the North, inadvertently granting the terrorists – whose ideology often opposes Western education – a strategic victory without firing a shot.

READ ALSO: Three Immigration officers killed in Kebbi

Conclusion: The prophecy fulfilled

As the 24 Kebbi schoolgirls undergo medical checks, the relief is palpable but fleeting.

President Tinubu’s administration finds itself in a race against time. The “aerial siege” and the deployment of “more boots on the ground” are standard military responses. But they are being deployed against an adversary that has mastered the geography of the Triangle.

PREMIUM TIMES’ earlier report asked how a “corridor of impunity” could swallow three states in five days. The answer, provided by the events of this week, is that the corridor remains wide open.

With the opposition PDP crying foul over “secret deals,” the UN demanding prosecutions, and parents in Niger State waiting for children who may never return, the government must move beyond reactive rescues.

It must dismantle the terror economy that makes the abduction of a 4-year-old asthmatic boy a lucrative business venture.

Until the “Triangle of Terror” is broken – not just by airstrikes, but by closing the political and physical gaps that allow bandits to roam free – families in Isapa, Papiri, and Tsanyawa will continue to wait in the dark, wondering when their own nightmare will end.