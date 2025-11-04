Leaders of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Monday paid separate courtesy visits to former Defence Minister, Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, and media entrepreneur, Nduka Obaigbena, as part of preparations for the organisation’s 25th anniversary celebration later this month.

The ACF delegation, led by the Chairman of its Board of Trustees, Bashir Dalhatu (Wazirin Dutse), met with Mr Danjuma at his Lagos residence to formally invite him to the silver jubilee events and to notify him of his selection as recipient of the forum’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The retired general, who once served as Chief of Army Staff and later as Defence Minister, is being honoured for what the ACF described as his “outstanding contributions to national unity, peace, and development.”

During the visit, Mr Danjuma expressed appreciation for the recognition and reaffirmed his commitment to the unity and progress of both Northern Nigeria and the country as a whole.

The delegation also visited Mr Obaigbena, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of ThisDay and Arise News Group.

Their discussions, a member of the delegation told PREMIUM TIMES, centred on issues of national cohesion, peace, and the need for stronger collaboration among stakeholders in promoting unity across the country.

Other members of the ACF delegation included Mamman Mike Osuman, SAN, OFR, Chairman of the National Executive Committee; Ibrahim M. Ida (Wazirin Katsina), Deputy Chairman, NEC; Ibrahim Mai-Sule (Turakin Bedde), Vice Chairman, BoT; Murtala M. Aliyu (Mutawallin Gombe); Nasir Isa Abubakar (Wamban Kebbi), Secretary of the Contact and Mobilisation Committee; Nasiru Haladu Danu (Sardaunan Dutse), Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee; and Beni Lar, a member of the BoT.

Founded in 2000, the ACF was established to promote unity, peace, and progress in Northern Nigeria and to ensure that the region continues to play a constructive role in the affairs of the nation.

The forum’s 25th anniversary celebrations will hold 20-22 November at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Murtala Muhammed Square, Kaduna.

Mr Danjuma is expected to attend as Special Guest of Honour, where he will be formally presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.