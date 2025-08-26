Armed men have kidnapped a man, his wife and daughter in an overnight raid on a residential area in Katsina State metropolis.

The attackers stormed Filin Canada Quarters in the state capital at around 3 a.m., seizing 33-year-old Anas Ahmadu, his wife and their daughter, identified as Jidda.

A 25-year-old local vigilante member, Abdullahi Muhammad, was fatally shot during the attack, according to the police.

According to Sadiq Abubakar, the Police Public Relations Officer in Katsina Command, officers arrived at the scene shortly after the incident but the gunmen had already escaped with the hostages.

Bello Shehu, the Police Commissioner, visited the neighbourhood later on Tuesday alongside senior officers.

The command said additional personnel and resources had been deployed in a bid to rescue the victims and track down the perpetrators.

“The command called on members of the public to report suspicious and criminal activities to the nearest police station or make use of the command’s emergency line,” the police spokesperson said in a statement.

The attack is the latest in a wave of violent raids and abductions across Katsina and neighbouring states, where armed groups – often described by authorities as bandits – have continued to target rural and urban communities despite heightened security operations.