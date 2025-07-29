The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has conducted a public auction of forfeited houses acquired with proceeds of drug trafficking or used as instrumentality of committing the crime.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise which took place in Abuja on Tuesday had pre-qualified auctioneers, bidders, representatives of Civil Society Organisations and the media as well as other government agencies in attendance.

Speaking, at the occasion, the NDLEA chairperson, Buba Marwa, a retired brigadier-general, said that the agency would continue to combine incarceration with asset forfeiture.

Mr Marwa, represented by the NDLEA Secretary, Shedrack Haruna, said it would also serve as a powerful tool to deter drug trafficking and related crimes in the country.

Legal basis

He said the agency’s approach was guided in the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA), which empowers law enforcement bodies to seize and dispose of properties acquired through criminal activity.

“I tell you that with the coming of POCA, they are threatening the process of deterrence, because nothing again is painful to criminals when we take away the profit of their crimes.

“The aim is not only to punish drug offenders through prosecution and imprisonment but also to ensure they do not return from prison to enjoy the proceeds of their crimes.

“Our prosecutorial teams are very strong, and when conviction is achieved, we go after the assets.

“That’s why we have a Directorate of Financial Investigation to trace and recover what they have gained or used in committing the crime,” he said.

Marwa said that the agency remained committed to ensuring that forfeited assets were transparently auctioned in a manner that benefits the public.

Commenting on the outcome of the auction, the NDELA boss noted that some properties were not sold due to low bids and therefore, failed to meet the government’s reserve price.

“The Federal Ministry of Works is our official government valuer. Once they give us a valuation, it becomes our benchmark. If bids fall below that valuation, we cannot accept them,” he said.

Concerns

Mr Marwa, however, acknowledged concerns raised by auctioneers about properties in locations viewed as high-risk or unsafe, saying that the realities would be reviewed with the valuers to determine whether revaluation was needed.

“We are aware that some people are reluctant to bid on properties formerly owned by criminal enterprises, especially in volatile areas.

“Some locations like Tudun Wada in Kano had no bidders at all. Others, like properties in Odo, Ogun State, had bids far below market value due to perceived risks,” Mr Marwa said.

The NDELA boss, however, assured that feedback from the bidding process would be documented and forwarded to the appropriate authorities for further valuation and review.

Mr Marwa maintained that NDLEA remained firm in its mission to cripple criminal enterprises and disrupt the drug trafficking value chain by stripping offenders of their illicit wealth.

Open exercise, strong message

Speaking at the bidding exercise, Umar Yakubu, representative from the Centre for Transparency and Integrity Watch, commended the NDLEA for conducting a process he described as open, credible, and compliant with international best practices.

Mr Yakubu noted that the level of transparency observed was commendable and reflective of a strong institutional culture that prioritised public accountability.

He encouraged the NDLEA to amplify such efforts as a public education tool to underscore the consequences of drug crimes.

Mr Yakubu also emphasised that beyond incarceration, assets forfeiture sends a strong signal to criminals that crime does not pay.

“The message is clear. Losing both your freedom and your assets is not a good outcome.

“Criminals must understand that the justice system is serious about dismantling their operations and seizing the fruits of their crimes,”he said.

In his remarks, Director, Proceeds of Crime Management in NDLEA, Jerry Aernan, noted that participating auctioneers were pre-qualified by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and had met the required integrity checks.

This, he said, was to ensure that disposed assets were not returned to original owners through the back door.

He also emphasised that successful bidders must pay 10 per cent of their bid value within 14 days to confirm their interest, while the full payment was expected within a stipulated timeframe.

NAN reports that the auction involved forfeited eight properties across Lagos, Kano, Ondo, and Ogun states.

NAN also reports that two of the houses located in Lekki and Ikorodu areas of Lagos State were stepped down from the process due to notices of appeal received after the processes had begun.

Six other properties were auctioned to pre-qualified bidders, with only two sold at over N139 million following successful bids above their reserved prices.

Others either failed to receive any bids or attracted offers below the benchmark.

(NAN)