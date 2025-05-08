Rivers United may have secured a vital 1-0 win over Rangers International on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, but the result did little to alter the NPFL title race.

Instead, it reinforced manager Finidi George’s view that Remo Stars deserved to lift the trophy—thanks to their superior consistency throughout the season.

The match-winning goal came in first-half stoppage time, when Samson Obi calmly converted after a spell of early dominance.

The second half saw Rivers United display maturity and tactical discipline to see out the narrow win, keeping their continental hopes alive as they stay second with 61 points.

Finidi: “We’re happy with the win”

Speaking after the match, Rivers United manager Finidi George praised his players’ determination under pressure.

“I think it was a good game. A good game from my players. They knew what was at stake,” he said. “We’re happy, we’re happy.”

Despite the win, Finidi remained grounded, shifting the focus to the broader challenges of the campaign and what ultimately cost them the title.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Remo were consistent — they deserve it”

Reflecting on the season’s title race, Finidi admitted that Remo Stars earned their crown by staying consistent in key moments—something his own side struggled with.

“We fought to see how we could win the league. But I think the consistency of Remo, you know, did it for them,” he said. “There were moments in the league that we weren’t consistent. That’s where it slipped away.”

He pointed to crucial away results that gave Remo Stars the edge.

“Remo went away and beat Akwa, won some away matches. We got a draw, we lost, they extended the gap. From that point, they were just managing the lead.”

Finidi had no hesitation in giving full credit to the champions.

“You have to give them credit. Even when we closed the gap to five points, they weren’t nervous. They kept playing. That’s what champions do.”

A season of growth for Rivers United

While the title eluded them, Finidi emphasised the progress made by his largely rebuilt squad.

“It’s a fantastic season, you know. The players are all new, apart from two, the goalkeeper and the captain. We have to commend the boys for playing this way all through the season,” he said.

His remarks reflect the club’s broader narrative this season—a story of renewal, resilience, and a drive to re-establish themselves as a dominant force in Nigerian football.

With two games remaining, Rivers United are focused on securing second place and earning a return to continental competition.

“Now it’s for us to see how we can clinch second place,” Finidi stated.

While the league title may be out of reach, Rivers United’s journey under Finidi George is far from over.

With a solid foundation laid and continental football in sight, the team’s quiet ambition remains: to return next season not just as contenders—but as champions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

