A video on social media has captured a former media aide to the immediate past governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru, being beaten by a mob.

Habibu Muhammad is a critic of the senator representing Jigawa Northwest District, Babangida Husseini. He had called for Mr Husseini’s replacement by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next election.

Mr Muhammad, in recent programmes on Freedom Radio in Jigawa, accused Mr Hussaini of under-representation of his district at the Senate. He is supporting Mr Hussaini’s rival in the APC, Danladi Sankara.

In the video, Mr Muhammad is beaten by four men who accused him of insulting the senator, telling him to stop attacking personalities in the state.

Mr Muhammad is seen struggling to defend himself as the attackers punched him.

Mr Muhammad later told PREMIUM TIMES that the attackers removed from the video a part where they offered him N10 million to stop attacking the senator on the radio.

“They planned to assassinate me because of political differences. Those people involved are known persons in the state. We all know them, the security authorities must arrest them because this is an assassination attempt”, Mr Muhammad.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The senator used Mutari ishaq; Muhammed kwatalo; Gaddafi Abba kukuma; Haruna Mamiyo to attack me because my political stand is against theirs”, Mr Muhammad said.

The known phone contact of the senator didn’t connect Wednesday afternoon when the reporter called him to respond to Mr Muhammad’s claims.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

