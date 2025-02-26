The police have arrested 17 persons following rumours of a planned protest in the state.
Joint security personnel on Wednesday blocked a portion of State Road in Kano, restricting access to the palace of the emir, Aminu Ado-Bayero.
The security agents beefed up security at the palace after the emir’s supporters were reportedly mobilising to secure the palace.
The police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Kiyawa, said 17 suspects had been arrested for planning a protest in the state.
|
Mr Kiyawa said the police had provided measures to prevent any potential breakdown of law and order in the State.
“Following credible intelligence reports of a planned violent protest by some individuals, the Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, has deployed personnel and assets to strategic locations within Kano Metropolis to prevent the protest and ensure public safety.
READ ALSO: SPECIAL REPORT: Four Years After Mass Abduction: Jangebe students battle for education, hope
“As a result of these proactive measures, 17 suspected thugs have been arrested, and investigation is ongoing. The Command is committed to ensuring that the perpetrators of this planned violence are brought to justice.
“The Command wishes to warn all individuals and groups against engaging in any form of unlawful gathering, procession, or violence. Such actions will be met with swift and decisive response from the security agencies.
“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the security agencies. The Command appreciates the cooperation and support of the good people of Kano State in our efforts to maintain peace and order,” Mr Kiyawa said.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999