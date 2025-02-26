The police have arrested 17 persons following rumours of a planned protest in the state.

Joint security personnel on Wednesday blocked a portion of State Road in Kano, restricting access to the palace of the emir, Aminu Ado-Bayero.

The security agents beefed up security at the palace after the emir’s supporters were reportedly mobilising to secure the palace.

The police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Kiyawa, said 17 suspects had been arrested for planning a protest in the state.

Mr Kiyawa said the police had provided measures to prevent any potential breakdown of law and order in the State.

“Following credible intelligence reports of a planned violent protest by some individuals, the Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, has deployed personnel and assets to strategic locations within Kano Metropolis to prevent the protest and ensure public safety.

“As a result of these proactive measures, 17 suspected thugs have been arrested, and investigation is ongoing. The Command is committed to ensuring that the perpetrators of this planned violence are brought to justice.

“The Command wishes to warn all individuals and groups against engaging in any form of unlawful gathering, procession, or violence. Such actions will be met with swift and decisive response from the security agencies.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the security agencies. The Command appreciates the cooperation and support of the good people of Kano State in our efforts to maintain peace and order,” Mr Kiyawa said.

