Some members of the Katsina Elders Forum, a non-political group, have distanced themselves from a statement made by their Secretary, Mohammed Aliyu, regarding Usman Yusuf’s arrest.

At a recent press conference, Mr Aliyu threatened that the people of Katsina would not support President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Mr Yusuf, the former boss of the National Health Insurance Scheme, was arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Sadiq Abdullahi-Mahuta, a member of the forum and Galadima Katsina, spoke for some members during a briefing with journalists in Katsina on Saturday.

Mr Abdullahi-Mahuta, who is also the District Head of Malumfashi, clarified that the forum is not opposed to calls for Mr Yusuf’s release. However, they disapprove of the political nature of Mr Aliyu’s statement.

“This is not an elders’ language. It is not our position. We completely dissociate the Katsina Elders Forum from this statement.

“Our forum is not for politics. We are a group of respected elders concerned about the development and progress of the state and Nigeria.

“We are not part of the statement calling for Yusuf’s release or claiming the people of Katsina would not vote for the president in the upcoming elections,” he said.

According to him, Mr Yusuf’s arrest and detention is not the solution; he should either be released or face a fair trial in court.

Mr Abdullahi-Mahuta stressed that it is their right to make such calls, adding, “Thanks to Almighty Allah, he has been released.”

He clarified that the purpose of the briefing was to make their stance clear — that they are not part of the political statement and that justice should prevail.

The District Head further emphasised that every individual has the right to support and vote for any candidate they believe will meet their needs.

Ali Dangiwa, another forum member, stated that one of their constitution’s key objectives is to avoid interference in politics.

“Therefore, if any member claims the forum has made a political statement, it is a misrepresentation,” he said.

He further explained, “Something went wrong at the secretariat, which led to this situation.”

(NAN)

