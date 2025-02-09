The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted haziness from Sunday to Tuesday across the country.
NiMet’s Weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja, envisaged moderate dust haze on Sunday with a horizontal visibility range of 2km to 5km over the northern and north-central regions of the country.
“With localised visibilities of less than or equal to 1km expected over parts of Yobe, Kano, Katsina, Gombe, Bauchi, Kaduna, Jigawa and Niger.
“However, parts of Kogi, Kwara and Benue will experience a few clouds in a hazy atmosphere.
“In the southern parts of the country, cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are expected over the entire region with prospects of afternoon or evening,” it said.
According to NiMet, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, Ondo, Edo and Delta.
The agency predicted moderate dust haze on Monday with a horizontal visibility range of 2km to 5km over the northern and north-central region of the country.
“However parts of Kogi, Kwara and Benue will experience a few clouds in a hazy atmosphere.
“In the southern region, cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are expected over the entire region with prospects of afternoon or evening thunderstorms expected over parts of Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta,” it said.
According to NiMet, moderate dust haze with a horizontal visibility range of 2km to 5km is anticipated over the northern and north-central region of the country on Tuesday.
The agency forecast spells of sunshine over the entire region with prospects of afternoon or evening thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, Ondo, Edo and Delta.
“Dust particles are in suspension; the public should take necessary precautions. People with asthmatic health conditions and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather conditions.
”Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, public should take adequate precaution and adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities.
“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports from NiMet’s office for effective planning in their operations.
“Residents are also advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng,” it said.
