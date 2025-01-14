Two medical doctors working with the Sokoto Specialist Hospital and four of their friends have lost their lives in a road accident along the Bodinga-Yabo road.

The doctors, Anas Chika and Abubakar Shehu, alongside their friends, were travelling to Kebbi State on Sunday when their car collided with an oncoming truck.

The Chief Medical Director of Sokoto Specialist Hospital, Attahiru Isa, confirmed the incident. He said Mr Chika was attached to the Gynaecology Department (O and G), while Mr Shehu was attached to the General Out-patient Department (GOPD)

Mr Isa also noted that Mr Shehu was also the Chief Imam of the GOPD Department.

“We are deeply saddened, particularly the Specialist Hospital and the state government, by the loss of these two dedicated, kind, and humble doctors. We are truly in a state of grief, but we accept this as the will of Allah,” Mr Isa said on Tuesday.

He said the deceased were attached to units that served a large number of patients and were dedicated to their work until their untimely demise.

One of their colleagues, Tijjani Farouk, recalled that they were together at the state government’s ongoing staff verification exercise a few hours before the accident.

“In fact, I gave a cup of tea to one of them,” he remembered, describing them as hardworking and religious individuals.

The Sokoto chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Farouk Kabiru, described them as young and dedicated doctors, stating that the association and the state would deeply miss their contributions to the development of the health sector and humanity.

“We are shocked by their sudden demise as they were such promising and highly dedicated young doctors among us,” Mr Kabiru mourned the deceased doctors.

He prayed that Allah grant them the highest place in paradise and give their families the strength to bear the irreversible losses.

