Amnesty International has called for an investigation into the killing of 10 villagers in a Christmas Day military airstrike in Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, said, “Launching air raids is not a legitimate law enforcement method by any standard.

“Such reckless use of deadly force is unlawful, outrageous and lays bare the Nigerian military’s shocking disregard for the lives of those it supposedly exists to protect.”

Mr Sanusi said the reckless use of force by the Nigerian security forces in the Sokoto communities wiped out an entire family in the airstrike.

“The Christmas day air strikes on the two communities of Silame LGA of Sokoto state are unlawful and excessive force on a catastrophic scale.

“They are yet another tragic example where Nigeria’s armed forces are found applying deadly military tactics to law enforcement situations.”

“Entire families were killed inside their homes. Some villagers were burnt to death in an inferno triggered by the air strikes. International humanitarian law demands that all feasible precautions must be taken to minimize harm to civilians.”

“The Nigerian authorities must urgently investigate the decision-making process and execution of the air strikes that caused the civilian casualties in Sokoto state”, Amnesty International said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the airstrike also killed dozens of livestock in the affected villages.

Residents said several food silos and houses were also burnt. The airstrike also caused heavy animal casualties.

