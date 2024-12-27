Nigerian soldiers have killed several terrorists, including a notorious kingpin known as Alhaji Ma’oli in Zamfara.
This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Friday by the Coordinator Joint Media Coordination Centre Operation Fansan Yamma, Abdullahi Abdullahi.
The success was recorded by troops of 1 Brigade in Sector 2 Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma.
According to the statement, the operation took place on 26 December in Maisheka village, near Kunchin Kalgo town in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.
“The area is one of the local communities that had suffered under Ma’oli’s reign of terror.
“Ma’oli is renowned for always imposing illegal levies on residents of Unguwan Rogo, Mai Sheka, Magazawa, and other surrounding areas of Bilbis in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State.
“The neutralisation of Ma’oli has brought relief and excitement to locals in Bilbis general area,” Mr Abdullahi, a lieutenant colonel, said.
“The operation was initiated in response to intelligence report of terrorists on motorcycles operating in Bilbis axis of Bilbis District, Tsafe LGA,” the statement added.
“Swift response by troops of Operation Fansan Yamma not only thwarted the terrorists’ plan to attack the locals but also reinforced the commitment to securing the area from further acts of violence.
“The operation Fansan Yamma remains resolute in its mandate to pursue and neutralise all remaining terrorists and their collaborators across the Joint Task Force Theatre of Operation.
“The Joint Task Force will also continue to work diligently alongside local communities towards achieving lasting peace and security in Zamfara and beyond,” the statement explained.
(NAN)
