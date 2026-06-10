The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has rescued five kidnapped victims and killed two suspected kidnappers in the Byazhin area of Abuja.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ms Adeh said that the victims were rescued and the suspects killed following an intensive joint rescue operation conducted in the area.

She said the rescue operation followed recent kidnapping incidents in the Paze community in the area, adding that the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Ahmed Sanusi, personally led the clearance operation.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

She said the clearance operation was carried out by a team comprising operatives of the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT), and the Kubwa Area Command.

The FCT command’s spokesperson said that the operation was carried out in collaboration with local hunters and vigilante groups.

According to her, the joint security team on Tuesday at about 9:00 launched an intensive search, clearance, and rescue operation across the Paze and Byazhin communities.

“During the operation, the team engaged suspected kidnappers in a gun duel, resulting in the neutralisation of two suspects and the arrest of two others.

“Other members of the gang fled into nearby hills with varying degrees of bullet wounds.

“During the operation, the police team also recovered two AK-47 rifles with magazines.”

Ms Adeh urged healthcare practitioners, private and public hospitals, and members of the public to promptly report any individual presenting gunshot-related injuries or seeking treatment under suspicious circumstances.

According to her, the sustained pressure mounted on the criminal elements forced them to abandon five hostages, who were promptly rescued unharmed.

READ ALSO: Police dismiss rumoured attacks on schools

She said the rescued victims had been taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention, while efforts were ongoing to reunite them with their families.

Ms Adeh also said that the search operations would continue across the general area and adjoining communities to apprehend the fleeing suspects and dismantle their criminal network.

She quoted the CP as commending the bravery, resilience, and professionalism displayed by the operatives and the supporting local security volunteers during the operation.

The CP reaffirmed the resolve of the command to combat kidnapping and other violent crimes across the FCT.

He urged the public to remain security-conscious and report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station or to the command via its emergency numbers at 08032003913 or 07057337653.

(NAN)