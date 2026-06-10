Armed men attacked a secondary school in Kogi State on Wednesday, killing three people, including a vice principal and a six-year-old child, police authorities have said.

The attack occurred at Government Secondary School, Iluke Bunu, in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the police said the assailants, who arrived on about 40 motorcycles, invaded the community and the school premises at about 10 a.m.

The police spokesperson, Saliu Afusat, said security operatives responded after receiving distress calls from residents.

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According to the statement, the divisional police officer of Kabba ‘A’ Division mobilised personnel from the division, the Police Mobile Force and other tactical units, while military personnel and local vigilantes already stationed in the area joined the operation.

The command said the security team engaged the attackers in a gun battle, forcing them to retreat into nearby bushes.

“The combined security operatives engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel, forcing the criminals to flee into the surrounding bush,” the statement said.

The police said there was no immediate evidence that any students or residents were abducted during the attack, although investigations were ongoing.

“Preliminary findings indicate that there is presently no conclusive evidence of a successful mass abduction of students or other residents. However, investigations and ongoing assessments are continuing to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident,” the command stated.

Casualties

The police identified the victims as Ganiyu Anifowose, vice principal of UBE Secondary/Primary School, Iluke; Sunday Alhassan, 70; and six-year-old Sunday Ayele.

The command also said one of the attackers was killed during the exchange of gunfire.

A member of the joint security team sustained gunshot injuries and is receiving treatment, according to the statement.

Security operations ongoing

The Commissioner of Police has ordered sustained operations in the area, including bush-combing exercises and confidence-building patrols aimed at tracking down the fleeing suspects and preventing further attacks.

The police urged residents to remain calm and provide security agencies with credible information that could assist ongoing investigations and operations.

The attack adds to growing security concerns in parts of Kogi State, where communities have faced recurring incidents of kidnapping and armed attacks in recent years.