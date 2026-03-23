An explosive device has detonated near Woro, a Kwara State village where Boko Haram terrorists killed more than 70 people and kidnapped many women and children.

The bomb attack occurred Monday morning along the Wawa-Kaiama road. The road links Niger and Kwara together.

Salihu Umar, the village head of Woro, confirmed the incident. Mr Umar, who had been displaced since the last attack on his community, said he had been briefed about the bomb incident.

“I was told that a commercial Toyota vehicle stepped on the explosive and all the occupants died except for a woman who had been taken to the hospital,” he told our reporter.

The casualty toll remains unknown at press time. The police authorities in Kwara and Niger have not issued official statements about the incident. Police spokespersons in the states have not responded to an enquiry sent to them.

Details later…