The Kwara State Government has acknowledged a video released by terrorists showing women and children abducted from the Woro community and says it is working with security agencies and community leaders to identify and secure the victims’ release.

Bolanle Olukoju, the state’s commissioner for information, stated this in a statement on Saturday.

Ms Olukoju said officials were analysing the footage to confirm the identities of those seen in the video.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that a Boko Haram faction led by Mallam Sadiku posted the video on TikTok, claiming it is holding 176 captives.

The victims were abducted when the insurgents attacked their community two weeks ago, killing scores.

In the video, the terrorists also criticised the government, tagging it as “a government of infidelity and deceit,” and disputing what they described as official claims that no more than 30 people had been abducted.

Salihu Umar, the village head of Woro, told PREMIUM TIMES that the number of those kidnapped could be up to what was cited in the video.

A user posted the video, Abu Muhammad Abba. Neither the video nor the account is available on TikTok again.

However, Ms Olukoju acknowledged that there are “varying accounts regarding the number of persons abducted.”

For this reason, she said neither the state government nor security agencies have announced a definitive figure. However, Saidu Ahmed, a lawmaker representing Gwanabe/Gwaria constituency of Kaiama Local Government Area in the Kwara State House of Assembly, estimated the figure of those kidnapped at 35.

The commissioner said so far, a few individuals in the video had been preliminarily identified as residents of Woro with help from local leaders, but many others remain unaccounted for.

She further noted that some people reported missing have since reunited with their families or may have moved to nearby communities such as Wawa and New Bussa in neighbouring Niger State.

“A government response committee, led by His Highness Ahmed Ibn Muhammed, continues to coordinate efforts with security forces, local authorities and community stakeholders on rescue operations, humanitarian support and the safe return of displaced persons,” the commissioner said.

Mr Umar, the village head, said he is part of the committee.

“We were asked to submit a report,” he said, adding that the release of those in captivity would be their first demand.

Mr Umar’s wife and two daughters are among the captives. He also lost two sons during the attack.

The commissioner urged residents to remain calm and said verified updates will be provided as more information becomes available.