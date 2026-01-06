The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), FCT Council, has condemned the brutal killing of one of its members, Chinemerem Chuwumeziem, a staff member of the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja.

Ms Chuwumeziem was reportedly on her way home from work on Saturday, 3 January, when she met her untimely death.

NANMM, in a statement by its Chairman, Jama Medan, on Tuesday, urged the security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the State Security Service (SSS), to investigate the incident and bring her killers to justice.

It also urged Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to strengthen security around hospitals and provide safe transportation for nurses and healthcare workers, especially during late-night shifts.

“We hereby call on the entire security architecture in the Federal Capital Territory—including the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)—to immediately conduct a thorough, transparent, and professional investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death and ensure that the perpetrators are identified and brought to justice without delay.

“The continuous harassment and attacks on nurses have further exposed the alarming level of insecurity faced daily by healthcare workers, particularly while commuting to and from duty. Our lives are no longer safe. Nurses leave their homes daily to save lives, yet many are uncertain of returning alive to their families.

“We strongly call on the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory to urgently strengthen security around all hospitals in the FCT and at major junctions where nurses and other healthcare workers board vehicles, especially during early morning and late-night shifts. Where feasible, the government should also provide safe and organised transportation for nurses to and from their places of work to prevent further loss of innocent lives,” the association said.

Read the full statement

CONDEMNATION OF THE BRUTAL KILLING OF NURSE CHINEMEREM PASCALINA CHUWUMEZIEM OF FEDERAL MEDICAL CENTRE, ABUJA

I write on behalf of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), FCT Council, to express our deep sorrow, outrage, and total condemnation of the unjust and brutal killing of our innocent young colleague, Nurse Chinemerem Pascalina Chuwumeziem, who was in active service with the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja.

The deceased nurse, having spent her day rendering selfless service to humanity and saving lives, closed from afternoon duty on 3rd January 2026 and boarded a vehicle on her way home. Tragically, she never made it home alive. Her lifeless body was later discovered, dumped in a most inhumane and heartbreaking manner. This wicked and senseless act is not only an attack on the nursing profession but also an assault on healthcare workers and humanity at large.

We hereby call on the entire security architecture in the Federal Capital Territory—including the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)—to immediately conduct a thorough, transparent, and professional investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death and ensure that the perpetrators are identified and brought to justice without delay.

The continuous harassment and attacks on nurses have further exposed the alarming level of insecurity faced daily by healthcare workers, particularly while commuting to and from duty. Our lives are no longer safe. Nurses leave their homes daily to save lives, yet many are uncertain of returning alive to their families.

We strongly call on the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory to urgently strengthen security around all hospitals in the FCT and at major junctions where nurses and other healthcare workers board vehicles, especially during early morning and late-night shifts. Where feasible, the government should also provide safe and organised transportation for nurses to and from their places of work to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

Furthermore, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the Management of the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja, as well as nurses in the FCT and across Nigeria, over this painful and irreparable loss of our beloved daughter and dear colleague. We share in your grief and pray that God grants you the strength and fortitude to bear this devastating loss.

We demand justice for our fallen colleague and urgent government intervention to guarantee the safety and security of all nurses and healthcare workers in the Federal Capital Territory. Anything short of decisive action will further expose nurses to danger and erode public confidence in the nation’s security system.

Comr. Jama D. Medan

Chairman

National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM)

FCT Council