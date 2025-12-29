At least four people were killed on Sunday evening after a truck rammed into a crowd participating in a cultural carnival in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, authorities and eyewitnesses have confirmed.

The accident occurred near the Eggon Community Secondary School, the venue of the annual Ame Wo Ba Eggon (AWBE) cultural festival. The accident reportedly involved three trucks, which lost control and veered into the procession, abruptly turning a moment of celebration into tragedy.

Eyewitnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that the trucks ploughed through participants who were dancing and marching along the carnival route, triggering panic as revellers scampered for safety. However, only one of the trucks killed its victims.

Several people were knocked down in the process, while others sustained injuries as the crowd struggled to escape the scene.

Four victims were confirmed dead on the spot, while several others suffered varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.

The chairman of the Carnival Planning Committee, Alaku Dennis, was also injured in the incident and is currently receiving treatment at the Nasarawa Eggon General Hospital, according to organisers.

Reacting to the tragedy, the National Publicity Secretary of AWBE, Gale John, described the incident as devastating and deeply painful for the Eggon people.

“Accidents like this are always heartbreaking, especially when they happen during moments of celebration. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives and with the injured,” Mr John said.

Following the incident, the leadership of AWBE announced the immediate cancellation of the 2025 Eggon Cultural Carnival as a mark of respect for the victims.

The chairman of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area, Iliya Aliyu, who visited the scene shortly after the crash, condoled with the Eggon people over what he described as an “unfortunate and painful tragedy.”

Mr Aliyu sympathised with the families of the deceased and injured persons and urged relevant authorities to address traffic management and road safety challenges around the Eggon community to prevent similar incidents in the future.

He also prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Faisal Shuaib, a public health expert and former executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has also expressed condolences to the Eggon nation over the deadly accident.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mr Shuaib described the incident as heartbreaking, noting that the loss of lives during what should have been a joyous cultural celebration was painful and difficult to comprehend.

“I stand in solidarity with the Eggon nation and the people of Nasarawa State at this moment of deep sorrow,” he said, while praying for the repose of the souls of those who died and for the quick recovery of the injured.

Emergency responders and security agencies said the crash involved three heavy-duty vehicles. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) attributed the incident to suspected brake failure or reckless driving, adding that investigations were ongoing to determine the exact cause.

The Eggon Cultural Carnival is an annual event that attracts thousands of participants and spectators from across Nasarawa and neighbouring states.