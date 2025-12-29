In a bid to contribute to community service, Nigerian gospel singer Salau Aliu Olayiwola, popularly known as Testimony Jaga, has distributed rice and other essential food items to residents of Alagbado, Lagos.

He said it’s part of efforts to assist people celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, especially families battling economic hardship.

Organised as part of his annual yuletide outreach, the distribution saw crowds gather in several neighbourhoods where rice, beans, garri, and other staples were given free of charge to vulnerable individuals and families.

Speaking during the distribution event, the singer emphasised the importance of giving back to the community, especially at Christmas, a season Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, symbolising hope, compassion, and selfless giving.

“This season reminds us of the greatest gift ever given. We are here to share food not just as sustenance, but as a sign of love, hope, and unity. Christmas is more than a celebration; it is a reminder to uplift others,” he said.

Lifeline

According to him, the initiative was aimed at easing the burden of festive expenses for low-income residents and reinforcing the spirit of charity that underlies Christmas celebrations.

The distribution drew support from volunteers, local leaders, and fans of the artist, with many praising the singer for using his platform to make a concrete impact on people’s lives.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude, saying the gesture would make a meaningful difference in their holiday celebrations.

Testimony Jaga

Testimony Jaga has long been known not only for his dynamic fusion of Fuji and afro-pop gospel music but also for his deep commitment to social welfare through the Street Gospel Movement.

The movement combines musical evangelism with tangible acts of goodwill, including medical outreaches, gifts for children, and support to those in need.

The singer, Testimony Jaga’s outreach mirrors a broader wave of charitable efforts seen across Nigeria this festive period. Lately, individuals, community leaders, and organisations have also stepped up to provide food and relief items to families ahead of Christmas Day.