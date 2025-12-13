The Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, on Thursday presented a proposed 2026 appropriation bill of over ₦1.3 trillion to the State House of Assembly in Minna.

The budget, tagged “Budget of Consolidation,” earmarks ₦270 billion (26.19 per cent) for recurrent expenditure, while capital expenditure accounts for more than ₦761 billion, representing 73.81 per cent of the total estimate.

Mr Bago said the 2026 proposal will be funded through statutory allocations, Value Added Tax (VAT), internally generated revenue, other FAAC receipts, grants, capital receipts and loans.

He added that the fiscal plan is designed to consolidate past gains while responding to current socio-economic challenges, particularly in the face of a rapidly changing global economy.

A sectoral breakdown of the budget shows that the economic sector has the highest allocation with over ₦510 billion, while the transportation sector received the least, with just over ₦1 billion.

The governor said the 2026 fiscal year will prioritise wealth and job creation, agricultural transformation, strengthening the health sector, consolidating road infrastructure, and completing inherited water and electricity projects.

Other focus areas include improvements in education, enhanced internal revenue generation, strict adherence to due process, digital transformation of state media, peace and security initiatives, and partnerships for development.

“The 2026 Budget is anchored on fiscal discipline, strategic investment, and targeted interventions aimed at expanding economic opportunities for our citizens,” Mr Bago said.

“It also reflects the trust our citizens have placed in us, building on past achievements while addressing today’s pressing needs.”

He stated that despite inflationary pressures and unstable revenues, his administration has managed resources prudently and pursued growth-oriented policies over the past two years.

Mr Bago commended the Speaker and members of the 10th Assembly for what he described as their patriotism and sustained partnership with the executive arm.

He appealed for the timely passage of the appropriation bill and urged residents of the state to support ongoing efforts to build a secure, green and prosperous Niger State.

In his remarks, Speaker AbdulMalik Sarkin Daji praised the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature, saying the governor’s commitment to constitutional governance has created an enabling environment for development.

He assured that the Assembly will give the budget speedy consideration and pledged continued legislative support to strengthen governance, institutions and service delivery.