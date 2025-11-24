The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday adjourned the 10-year-long money laundering trial of former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam and his co-defendant till 20 January 2026, for the adoption of final written addresses.

Judge Peter Lifu scheuled the N3.1 billion fraud case for final argument after Mr Suswam and his co-defendant, his then Commissioner for Finance, Omodachi Okolobia, closed their defence on Monday.

The defendants closed their defence after Mr Suswam finished testifying. Mr Suswam testified as the sole defence witness.

The judge gave the prosecution 14 days to file and serve their final written address and 14 days for the defendants to respond upon service.

Messrs Suswam and Okolobia face 11 counts of money laundering involving N3.1 billion, proceeds from the sale of shares owned by the Benue State Government through the Benue Investment and Property Company Limited.

The prosecution alleged that between 8 August and 30 October 2014, in Abuja, the two men used a company, Elixir Securities Ltd and Elixir Investment Partners Limited to divert N3.1 billion allegedly stolen from the proceeds of the sale of shares.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which filed the charges, had called nine witnesses before the defendants opted for a no-case submission, arguing they had no case to answer.

However, on 23 July, Mr Lifu dismissed the no-case submission, ruling that the prosecution had established a prima facie case warranting the defendants to present their defence.

“Consequently, upon my conclusion, the defendants’ no-case submission is hereby refused and dismissed. The defendants are hereby called upon to enter their various defences,” Mr Lifu ruled.

Background

Mr Suswam, who governed Benue State from 2007 to 2015, and his co-defendant, were first arraigned in November 2015 by the EFCC over allegations of diverting N3.1 billion, part of the proceeds from the sale of Benue State government shares.

The defendants were subsequently re-arraigned before the court on 2 November 2020.

In the amended charge, the EFCC alleged that Mr Okolobia transacted a total of N578 million in four tranches, exceeding the cash transaction limit under the money laundering law, between December 2014 and January 2015.

The case has faced multiple delays over the years. Initially handled by judges Ahmed Mohammed and Okon Abang at various times, it was reassigned to Mr Lifu following Court of Appeal directives after Mr Mohammed’s elevation to the appellate bench in 2023.

The case has now lingered for 10 years, with repeated adjournments and re-arraignments.

In March 2024, the defendants were re-arraigned before Mr Lifu and pleaded not guilty.

Following the EFCC’s case presentation, the defendants filed a no-case submission, which was dismissed in July.

During September’s proceedings, Mr Suswam’s lawyer, Joseph Daudu, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), requested a three-week adjournment to allow a defence lawyer, Chinelo Ogbozor, to recover from illness and to prepare adequately.

He also cited a pending appeal against the no-case ruling.

But the prosecution, represented by Oluwaleke Atolagbe, opposed the request, noting the defendants had over 10 years to prepare and that the court was not bound to await the appellate court’s decision.

Mr Lifu acknowledged the slow pace of the trial, lamenting difficulties in locating court files, describing them as “scattered all over the place.”

He adjourned the case till 10 October, for the defendants to officially open their defence.

On Monday, the court fixed 20 January 2026, for the adoption of final written addresses.