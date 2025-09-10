Gunmen have killed three police officers after ambushing a security checkpoint in Kogi State.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning in Egbe, a town in Yagba West Local Government Area near the boundary with Kwara State.

Local residents said the attackers opened fire on the officers, leading to a fierce gun battle.

“The assailants came for their guns, which they carted away. Three police officers died in the gun battle,” a witness told reporters.

Kogi State police spokesperson, William Aya, confirmed that the command lost three officers in the attack.

He said the commissioner of police, Miller Dantawaye, had deployed a tactical response team to the ares.

“I can confirm to you that three officers on duty were killed today in Egbe, a border community with Kwara State,” Mr Aya said.

“The commissioner of police has deployed a tactical squad to the area. We are currently on the trail of these men of the underworld and they will be arrested.”

The attack underscores security challenges in Nigeria, where armed groups routinely target security operatives, seize weapons and launch raids on rural communities.