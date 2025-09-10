A magistrate’s court in Makurdi, Benue State, on Wednesday, ordered the remand of a 34-year-old pastor, Kelvin Imo, at the Correctional Centre, Makurdi for allegedly raping a church member.

Mr Imo, who resides at No. 5, Gboko Road, Makurdi, was charged with rape.

However, the chief magistrate, Kevin Mbanongun, did not take his plea for lack of jurisdiction over the matter.

Mr Mbanongun adjourned the matter until 8 October for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Friday Kanshio, who is an inspector of police, told the court that the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Makurdi, received a petition written by the victim against the pastor on 2 September.

How it happened

Mr Kanshio said the complainant stated in the petition that she went to a Living Faith Church branch, opposite Coca-cola Camp, Km 5 Gboko Road, Makurdi, on 22 April to see the accused, who was her pastor, for prayer and counselling.

According to the prosecutor, the victim reported that after praying for her, the pastor used a handkerchief to wipe her face and she lost strength as a result.

The complainant said that the pastor overpowered her because she could not struggle and he forcefully had carnal knowledge of her inside the church without her consent.

Mr Kanshio said that the pastor was arrested for police investigation into the allegation.

He added that the alleged offence contravened Section 284 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue State, 2004.

(NAN)