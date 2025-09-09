The police in Akwa Ibom state, Nigeria’s South-south, say they have arrested village head of Ibagwa community in Abak Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom, Friday Umoren, for shooting his 32-year-old sister.

The police spokesperson in the state, Timfon John disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, 9 September.

According to the police, the incident occurred last Saturday at Ibagwa, a rural community.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said the operatives received a report of an attempted murder from a man (name withheld) that Mr Umoren allegedly shot their sister, Unwana Inyang, 32, in the head with a gun.

“Police responded to the scene, and the suspect, Mr Umoren was arrested and taken into custody. A long, single-barreled gun believed to have been used in the assault was recovered from his possession,” she said.

Ms John said preliminary investigations suggested the incident was the result of a misunderstanding over palm fruits.

The police spokesperson said the victim was immediately taken to a hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

Prohibited in Nigeria

Like other criminal offences in Nigeria, attempted murder is outlawed in the country.

Attempted murder is outlawed in Section 320 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act. Offenders, on conviction, could be jailed for life.

Many persons have been convicted of the offence in Nigeria

A magistrate court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Nigeria’s South-east, remanded a ‘prophet’, Nwebonyi Unadinma, in prison for attempted murder on 3 September.