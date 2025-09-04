Badeggi FM has told a Minna High Court that efforts for an out-of-court settlement of its dispute with the Niger State Government have failed.

The position was made known when the matter came up for hearing in Minna on Wednesday.

At the resumed hearing on 25 August, counsel to the state government, Jacob Usman (SAN), informed the court that the parties were exploring an amicable resolution of the matter.

Justice Mohammed Mohamed adjourned until 3 September to enable the parties to report the terms of settlement to the court.

However, during the resumed hearing on Wednesday, counsel to the plaintiff, Philip Emmanuel, told the court that the efforts had failed.

“My lord, it is unfortunate that the out-of-court settlement as requested in the last sitting has failed,” Mr Emmanuel said.

The judge ruled that the case file should be returned to the Chief Judge to reassign the case because he was on vacation.

“As you know, I am a vacation judge, the vacation will resume by next week.

“The Chief Judge will either reassign the case or decide on the next line of action,” he said.

The judge adjourned the case indefinitely pending the Chief Judge’s advice.

On 1 August, Governor Umaru Bago accused Badeggi FM of inciting the public against his government during an All Progressives Congress (APC) meeting in Minna and ordered the closure of the station.

He also directed the Commissioner of Police, Adamu Elleman, and the Commissioner for Homeland Security, Mohammed Bello, to profile the station’s owner.

The move drew condemnation from the media and civil society, including Amnesty International, the Nigerian Guild of Editors, and the Nigerian Union of Journalists.

The station’s management subsequently sued the government in court, challenging the shutdown through a lawyer, Philip Emmanuel.

Mr Mohamed, however on 5 August, granted an interim injunction restraining the state government and its agencies from taking any adverse action against the broadcasting company pending the outcome of the case.