Nigeria has recorded a decline in new confirmed cases of Lassa fever, although fatalities linked to the disease remain troublingly high.

Latest data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) on Wednesday, shows that three new confirmed cases were recorded in epidemiological week 34, compared to five cases reported in the previous week.

The latest infections were identified in Ondo and Edo States.

Situation so far in 2025

Cumulatively, Nigeria has reported 857 confirmed cases of Lassa fever and 160 deaths in 2025.

This represents a case fatality rate of 18.7 per cent, which is higher than the 17.1 per cent recorded during the same period in 2024.

So far this year, 21 states across 106 local government areas have documented at least one confirmed case of the disease.

The majority of infections have so far come from five states.

Ondo State accounted for 33 per cent of all confirmed cases, followed by Bauchi with 23 per cent, Edo with 17 per cent, Taraba with 14 per cent, and Ebonyi with three per cent.

Together, these five states contributed 90 per cent of the national total, while the remaining 16 states with confirmed cases made up just 10 per cent.

Lassa Fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness transmitted to humans mainly through contact with food or household items contaminated by rodents.

The disease often begins with fever, general weakness, and headaches. Other symptoms may include sore throat, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain.

In severe cases, it can progress to bleeding, difficulty breathing, and organ failure.

The NCDC noted that young adults remain the most affected by the outbreak.

The predominant age group of confirmed cases falls between 21 and 30 years, with the median age being 30 years.

The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases stands at 1 to 0.8, reflecting a slightly higher burden among men. Encouragingly, no new health worker infections were recorded in week 34.

National response and activities

The NCDC-led multi-sectoral Technical Working Group continued to coordinate response efforts at national and sub-national levels.

During the reporting week, the agency and its partners advanced several activities. These included ongoing clinical management training for Lassa fever fellows in institutions such as ISTH in Edo State and FMC Owo in Ondo State, supported by Georgetown University and the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC).

Lagos State distributed thermometers to all identified contacts for monitoring, while Ondo and Edo States conducted after-action reviews of recent outbreak seasons.

In addition, the NCDC launched an Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) e-learning platform, with support from the DRASA Health Trust and the Global Fund.

NCDC said 10 national rapid response teams were deployed to different states to provide on-site support using a One Health approach.

It added that personal protective equipment, Ribavirin, disinfectants, and other essential commodities were distributed to treatment centres, while risk communication campaigns were expanded through media and community sensitisation initiatives.

Despite these efforts, several challenges continue to undermine the response.

The NCDC observed that many patients present late for treatment, a factor contributing to the persistently high fatality rate.

Poor health-seeking behaviour, largely driven by the high cost of clinical management, was also reported in several communities.

Environmental sanitation remains poor in many high-burden areas, while awareness of preventive measures is still limited among residents.

Recommendations

The agency called on states to strengthen community engagement on Lassa fever prevention throughout the year, rather than focusing efforts only during peak periods.

It further urged healthcare workers to maintain a high index of suspicion and ensure that suspected cases are referred and treated promptly.

The NCDC and its partners pledged to continue building the capacity of states to detect, respond to, and control the disease to reduce the national burden.